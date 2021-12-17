Posted on by

The season of ‘Lights’

Welcoming Christmas, visitors to downtown

By Brittany Hively - bhively@aimmediamidwest.com

Volunteers spend weeks organizing the lights and decorating the trees and Gallipolis City Park area for visitors to enjoy.

Brittany Hively | OVP

Each year the Gallipolis in Lights display is different than the last, event organizer Shari Rocchi has previously told Ohio Valley Publishing.


Brittany Hively | OVP

Thousands of lights and dozens of other decorations cover Gallipolis City Park for the Gallipolis in Lights Christmas display.


Brittany Hively | OVP

Gallipolis City Park is full of holiday cheer, including the bandstand that sits in the center of the park.


Brittany Hively | OVP

Gallipolis City Park is full of unique and eye-catching light displays for Gallipolis in Lights.


Brittany Hively | OVP

Across Gallipolis City Park several unique displays.


Brittany Hively | OVP

Gallipolis in Lights kicked off in 2013 and continues to grow each year through volunteers and community support.


Brittany Hively | OVP

A number of trees purchased and decorated for businesses, organizations, awareness campaigns as well as in honor of and in memory of loved ones, line the hill at the boat ramp in Gallipolis for Gallipolis in Parks.


Brittany Hively | OVP

Community members have purchased and decorated trees that line First Avenue and the bottom of the hill between the Gallipolis City Park and the boat ramp.


Brittany Hively | OVP

The Gallipolis City Park entryways have welcomes hundreds of visitors already this Christmas season as the park is lit up for Gallipolis in Lights.


Brittany Hively | OVP

The Gallia-Jackson-Meigs ADAMH Board has a display set up in Gallipolis in Lights. “You matter,” is a part of the organization’s current “Your presence is a present” campaign.


Brittany Hively | OVP

As the days tick down to Christmas, visitors continue to fill Gallipolis City Park to enjoy the lights and holiday cheer of Gallipolis in Lights.


Brittany Hively | OVP

The Ohio Valley Bank tree brings a spin to the average Christmas tree and entertainment to visiting light viewers.


Brittany Hively | OVP

Along with other displays across Gallipolis City Park for Gallipolis in Lights is the photo-worthy gingerbread house.


Brittany Hively | OVP

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — The Gallipolis City Park is welcoming visitors from across the Tri-State this holiday season to enjoy the ninth season of Gallipolis in Lights.

Each night the park is lit up with thousands of lights and includes a number of other Christmas and holiday decorations for people to enjoy.

The light display will continue nightly through January 1, 2022 with the lights starting each night at 5:30 p.m.

As previously reported by Ohio Valley Publishing, “the light event is purely donor funded,” said Shari Rocchi, event organizer. “While the organization has two fundraisers each year, due to COVID-19 both have had to been cancelled for the past two years.

Rocchi said anyone wishing to donate to the event is welcome to, there will be mailbox-type donation boxes at almost each corner and a gingerbread house where donations can be dropped, Rocchi said.

Event organizers encourage everyone to stay safe with distancing and wearing masks when comfortable.

© 2021, Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

