3 deaths, 85 new COVID cases… Latest stats for Meigs, Gallia, Mason

OHIO VALLEY — Since Wednesday’s update, there were three additional COVID-19 associated deaths and 85 new cases reported in the Ohio Valley Publishing area on Friday.

In Gallia County, the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported two deaths associated with COVID-19 of individuals in the 50-59 year age range. ODH also reported 46 new COVID-19 cases.

In Meigs County, ODH reported a death associated with COVID-19 of an individual in the 50-59 year age range. ODH also reported 12 new COVID-19 cases.

In Mason County, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), reported 27 new cases of COVID-19.

Here is a closer look at the local COVID-19 data:

Gallia County

According to the 2 p.m. update from ODH on Friday, there have been 4,963 total cases (46 new) in Gallia County since the beginning of the pandemic, 318 hospitalizations (4 new) and 81 deaths (2 new). Of the 4,963 cases, 4,517 (26 new) are presumed recovered.

Case data is as follows:

0-19 — 970 cases (4 new), 9 hospitalizations

20-29 —795 cases (6 new), 17 hospitalizations, 1 death

30-39 — 697 cases (3 new), 16 hospitalizations, 1 death

40-49 — 729 cases (10 new), 32 hospitalizations, 4 deaths

50-59 — 669 cases (9 new), 53 hospitalizations, 12 deaths (2 new)

60-69 — 541 cases (11 new), 52 hospitalizations (2 new), 11 deaths

70-79 — 348 cases, 82 hospitalizations (2 new), 19 deaths

80-plus — 214 cases (4 new), 57 hospitalizations, 32 deaths

Vaccination rates in Gallia County are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 13,332 (44.59 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 12,194 (40.78 percent of the population).

Meigs County

According to the 2 p.m. update from ODH on Friday, there have been 3,168 total cases (12 new) in Meigs County since the beginning of the pandemic, 189 hospitalizations and 63 deaths (1 new). Of the 3,168 cases, 2,939 (5 new) are presumed recovered.

Case data is as follows:

0-19 — 602 cases (2 new), 6 hospitalizations

20-29 — 445 cases (3 new), 5 hospitalizations

30-39 — 395 cases (1 new), 13 hospitalizations, 1 death

40-49 — 468 cases (1 new), 17 hospitalizations, 2 deaths

50-59 — 431 cases (2 new), 31 hospitalizations, 6 deaths (1 new)

60-69 — 406 cases (2 new), 45 hospitalizations, 10 deaths

70-79 — 267 cases (1 new), 46 hospitalizations, 23 deaths

80-plus — 154 cases, 26 hospitalizations, 20 deaths

Vaccination rates in Meigs County are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 10,081 (44.0 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 9,162 (40.0 percent of the population).

Mason County

According to the 10 a.m. update on Friday from DHHR, there have been 4,163 cases (27 new) of COVID-19, in Mason County (3,906 confirmed cases, 257 probable cases) since the beginning of the pandemic and 64 deaths. DHHR reports there are currently 103 active cases and 3,996 recovered cases, in Mason County.

Case data is as follows:

0-4 — 75 confirmed cases (3 new), 2 probable cases

5-11 — 194 confirmed cases (4 new), 16 probable cases (1 fewer)

12-15 — 222 confirmed cases (2 new), 17 probable cases

16-20 — 305 confirmed cases (1 new), 14 probable cases (1 fewer)

21-25 — 301 confirmed cases (1 new), 22 probable cases

26-30 — 343 confirmed cases (5 new), 21 probable cases (1 fewer)

31-40 — 596 confirmed cases (8 new), 42 probable cases (1 fewer), 1 death

41-50 — 579 confirmed cases (4 new), 34 probable cases (1 new), 2 deaths

51-60 — 524 confirmed cases (6 new), 36 probable cases (1 fewer), 7 deaths

61-70 — 409 confirmed cases (5 new), 26 probable cases (3 fewer), 13 deaths

71+ — 358 confirmed cases, 27 probable cases (2 fewer), 41 deaths

Additional county case data since vaccinations began Dec. 14, 2020:

Total cases since start of vaccinations: 3,332;

Total cases among individuals who were not reported as fully vaccinated — 3,080 (22 new);

Total breakthrough cases among fully vaccinated — 252 (4 new);

Total deaths among not fully vaccinated individuals — 50 (1 new);

Total breakthrough deaths among fully vaccinated individuals — 3.

A total of 11,717 people in Mason County have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, which is 44.2 percent of the population, according to DHHR, with 9,516 fully vaccinated or 35.9 percent of the population.

Mason County is currently orange on the West Virginia County Alert System.

There have been 22 confirmed cases of the Delta variant in Mason County.

Ohio

According to the 2 p.m. update on Friday from ODH, there have been 10,025 cases in the past 24 hours (21-day average of 7,623), 395 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 320), 43 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 32) and 434 new deaths in the previous 24 hours (21-day average of 74) with 28,028 total reported deaths. (Editor’s Note: Deaths are reported two days per week)

Vaccination rates in Ohio are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 6,900,371 (59.03 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 6,359,979 (54.27 percent of the population).

As of Dec. 15, ODH reports the following breakthrough information:

COVID-19 Deaths among individuals not reported as fully vaccinated — 13,327;

COVID-19 Deaths among fully vaccinated individuals — 646;

COVID-19 Hospitalizations since Jan. 1, 2021 among individuals not reported as fully vaccinated — 44,406;

COVID-19 Hospitalizations since Jan. 1, 2021 among individuals reported as fully vaccinated — 2,652.

West Virginia

According to the 10 a.m. update on Friday from DHHR, there have been 31,692 total cases since the beginning of the pandemic, with 1,168 reported since DHHR’s update last update. DHHR reports 26,753 “breakthrough” cases as of Friday with 414 total breakthrough deaths statewide (counts include cases after the start of COVID-19 vaccination/Dec. 14, 2020). There have been a total of 5,164 deaths due to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, with 22 since Wednesday. There are 9,092 currently active cases in the state, with a daily positivity rate of 12.55 and a cumulative positivity rate of 6.35 percent.

Statewide, 1,088,204 West Virginia residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 (60.7 percent of the population). A total of 50.8 percent of the population, 911,065 individuals have been fully vaccinated.

