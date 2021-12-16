Howard receives statewide recognition from Dems

POINT PLEASANT — United States Senator Joe Manchin III joined with Democratic Party leaders on Tuesday of this week for a special “Virtual 2021 Roosevelt-Kennedy Celebration.”

During the Celebration, Jerrie Howard from Mason County received special recognition and was honored as one of West Virginia’s Outstanding Democrats of the Year.

According to a news release sent by organizers of the awards, “This hardworking Democrat was selected by County Democratic leaders for her efforts and dedication to the Democratic Party in her county.”

Karen Coria, a Putnam County Democratic leader and coordinator of the 36th annual Awards Celebration indicated that the award was established to recognize local party officials and volunteers whom Democratic leaders feel have contributed most to the party’s efforts.

“Our goal is to recognize these special individuals who have distinguished themselves by contributing to our society, by working within the framework of our democracy and political party system,” Coria said. “The efforts of the honoree demonstrates the importance of the work of every person in affecting the outcome of local, state and national races. These people play a crucial role in the electoral process.”

Howard https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/12/web1_12.16-Jerrie.jpg Howard Courtesy