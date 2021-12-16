Mason FD receives grant for equipment

MASON — Members of the Mason Volunteer Fire Department will now be working with new updated equipment, thanks to an Assistance to Firefighters Grant through the Department of Homeland Security.

The department received nearly $18,000, and used the funds to purchase two Flir Series-K thermal cameras, as well as rescue jacks, according to Fire Chief Howard Wood.

Fire Department President Joe Day said the thermal cameras can be used in a variety of ways. They show heat, so “hot spots” can be located within walls where firefighters previously had to actually open the walls. Day said the cameras will help lessen damage at some calls.

Since they can also detect body heat, Wood said they will be beneficial in search and rescue. The cameras can be used to locate people overcome by smoke inhalation during a fire, or to find children lost in wooded areas. The cameras will be kept in their accompanying chargers in Mason’s Engine 51 and Engine 53.

The large rescue jacks will be used in motor vehicle accidents. If a car or truck ends up on its side or top, Day said the jacks will secure it so it won’t move while firefighters are working on extrication or cleaning the scene.

Day and Wood said the department is currently accepting new members. Firefighters meet on Mondays at 6:30 p.m.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Mason Volunteer Fire Department Chief Howard Wood, left, and President Joe Day are shown with the equipment purchased with an $18,000 Assistance to Firefighters Grant through the Department of Homeland Security. The department bought two thermal cameras and a set of rescue jacks. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/12/web1_12.16-Mason.jpg Mason Volunteer Fire Department Chief Howard Wood, left, and President Joe Day are shown with the equipment purchased with an $18,000 Assistance to Firefighters Grant through the Department of Homeland Security. The department bought two thermal cameras and a set of rescue jacks. Mindy Kearns | Courtesy

By Mindy Kearns Special to OVP

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.