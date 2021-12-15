Remembering Dec. 15, 1967

Wednesday evening marked the 54th anniversary of the Silver Bridge Disaster, when 46 people lost their lives on Dec. 15, 1967. The victims of the tragedy were remembered in downtown Point Pleasant at a memorial observance where prayers were offered and the names of the 46 souls who perished were read. At the conclusion, a memorial tree was lit on the lawn of the Mason County Courthouse, with 46 angels bearing the names of the victims placed at the base of the tree, pictured. More on Wednesday’s observance in an upcoming edition.

Wednesday evening marked the 54th anniversary of the Silver Bridge Disaster, when 46 people lost their lives on Dec. 15, 1967. The victims of the tragedy were remembered in downtown Point Pleasant at a memorial observance where prayers were offered and the names of the 46 souls who perished were read. At the conclusion, a memorial tree was lit on the lawn of the Mason County Courthouse, with 46 angels bearing the names of the victims placed at the base of the tree, pictured. More on Wednesday’s observance in an upcoming edition. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/12/web1_12.16-Bridge.jpg Wednesday evening marked the 54th anniversary of the Silver Bridge Disaster, when 46 people lost their lives on Dec. 15, 1967. The victims of the tragedy were remembered in downtown Point Pleasant at a memorial observance where prayers were offered and the names of the 46 souls who perished were read. At the conclusion, a memorial tree was lit on the lawn of the Mason County Courthouse, with 46 angels bearing the names of the victims placed at the base of the tree, pictured. More on Wednesday’s observance in an upcoming edition. Beth Sergent | OVP