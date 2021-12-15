One death, 54 new COVID cases… Latest stats for Meigs, Gallia, Mason

OHIO VALLEY — Since yesterday’s update, there was one additional COVID-19 associated death and 54 new cases reported in the Ohio Valley Publishing area on Wednesday.

In Gallia County, the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported 19 new COVID-19 cases.

In Meigs County, ODH reported 11 new COVID-19 cases.

In Mason County, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), reported a death associated with COVID-19 of an individual in the 51-60 year old age range. DHHR also reported 24 new cases of COVID-19.

Here is a closer look at the local COVID-19 data:

Gallia County

According to the 2 p.m. update from ODH on Wednesday, there have been 4,917 total cases (19 new) in Gallia County since the beginning of the pandemic, 314 hospitalizations (1 new) and 79 deaths. Of the 4,917 cases, 4,491 (17 new) are presumed recovered.

Case data is as follows:

0-19 — 966 cases (4 new), 9 hospitalizations

20-29 —789 cases (5 new), 17 hospitalizations, 1 death

30-39 — 694 cases (1 new), 16 hospitalizations, 1 death

40-49 — 719 cases (3 new), 32 hospitalizations, 4 deaths

50-59 — 660 cases (1 new), 53 hospitalizations, 10 deaths

60-69 — 530 cases (4 new), 50 hospitalizations (1 new), 11 deaths

70-79 — 348 cases, 79 hospitalizations, 19 deaths

80-plus — 210 cases (1 new), 57 hospitalizations, 32 deaths

Vaccination rates in Gallia County are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 13,307 (44.50 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 12,167 (40.70 percent of the population).

Meigs County

According to the 2 p.m. update from ODH on Wednesday, there have been 3,156 total cases (11 new) in Meigs County since the beginning of the pandemic, 189 hospitalizations and 62 deaths. Of the 3,156 cases, 2,934 (6 new) are presumed recovered.

Case data is as follows:

0-19 — 600 cases (7 new), 6 hospitalizations

20-29 — 442 cases, 5 hospitalizations

30-39 — 394 cases (3 new), 13 hospitalizations, 1 death

40-49 — 467 cases (1 new), 17 hospitalizations, 2 deaths

50-59 — 429 cases, 31 hospitalizations, 5 deaths

60-69 — 404 cases, 45 hospitalizations, 10 deaths

70-79 — 266 cases, 46 hospitalizations, 23 deaths

80-plus — 154 cases, 26 hospitalizations, 20 deaths

Vaccination rates in Meigs County are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 10,072 (43.96 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 9,147 (39.93 percent of the population).

Mason County

According to the 10 a.m. update on Wednesday from DHHR, there have been 4,136 cases (24 new) of COVID-19, in Mason County (3,868 confirmed cases, 268 probable cases) since the beginning of the pandemic and 64 deaths (1 new). DHHR reports there are currently 107 active cases and 3,965 recovered cases, in Mason County.

Case data is as follows:

0-4 — 72 confirmed cases (2 new), 2 probable cases (1 fewer)

5-11 — 190 confirmed cases (3 new), 17 probable cases (1 new)

12-15 — 220 confirmed cases (1 new), 17 probable cases

16-20 — 304 confirmed cases (3 new), 15 probable cases

21-25 — 300 confirmed cases (1 new), 22 probable cases

26-30 — 338 confirmed cases, 22 probable cases

31-40 — 588 confirmed cases (4 new), 43 probable cases, 1 death

41-50 — 575 confirmed cases (1 new), 35 probable cases, 2 deaths

51-60 — 518 confirmed cases (7 new), 37 probable cases, 7 deaths (1 new)

61-70 — 404 confirmed cases (1 new), 29 probable cases (1 fewer), 13 deaths

71+ — 358 confirmed cases (3 new), 29 probable cases (1 fewer), 41 deaths

Additional county case data since vaccinations began Dec. 14, 2020:

Total cases since start of vaccinations: 3,306;

Total cases among individuals who were not reported as fully vaccinated — 3,058 (20 new);

Total breakthrough cases among fully vaccinated — 248 (4 new);

Total deaths among not fully vaccinated individuals — 50 (1 new);

Total breakthrough deaths among fully vaccinated individuals — 3.

A total of 11,707 people in Mason County have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, which is 44.2 percent of the population, according to DHHR, with 9,515 fully vaccinated or 35.9 percent of the population.

Mason County is currently orange on the West Virginia County Alert System.

There have been 19 confirmed cases of the Delta variant in Mason County.

Ohio

According to the 2 p.m. update on Wednesday from ODH, there have been 10,588 cases in the past 24 hours (21-day average of 7,019), 486 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 294), 50 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 30) and zero new deaths in the previous 24 hours (21-day average of 67) with 27,594 total reported deaths. (Editor’s Note: Deaths are reported two days per week)

Vaccination rates in Ohio are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 6,884,418 (58.90 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 6,343,822 (54.27 percent of the population).

As of Dec. 8, ODH reports the following breakthrough information:

COVID-19 Deaths among individuals not reported as fully vaccinated — 12,780;

COVID-19 Deaths among fully vaccinated individuals — 610;

COVID-19 Hospitalizations since Jan. 1, 2021 among individuals not reported as fully vaccinated — 42,246;

COVID-19 Hospitalizations since Jan. 1, 2021 among individuals reported as fully vaccinated — 2,455.

West Virginia

According to the 10 a.m. update on Wednesday from DHHR, there have been 310,245 total cases since the beginning of the pandemic, with 1,260 reported since DHHR’s update last update. DHHR reports 26,328 “breakthrough” cases as of Friday with 407 total breakthrough deaths statewide (counts include cases after the start of COVID-19 vaccination/Dec. 14, 2020). There have been a total of 5,142 deaths due to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, with 28 since Friday. There are 8,304 currently active cases in the state, with a daily positivity rate of 7.45 and a cumulative positivity rate of 6.33 percent.

Statewide, 1,085,063 West Virginia residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 (60.5 percent of the population). A total of 50.7 percent of the population, 908,964 individuals have been fully vaccinated.

