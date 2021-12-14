New Haven addresses water pressure issues

NEW HAVEN — A recent issue with water pressure in the Town of New Haven will lead to several residents being reimbursed for damages, it was decided at the most recent council meeting.

Present were Mayor Phil Serevicz, Recorder Becky Benson, and council members Steve Carpenter, Roy Dale Grimm, Stephen Ohlinger, Jr., and for a portion of the meeting, Jessica Rickard. Absent was Councilman Colton McKinney.

According to Supervisor Buzzy Duncan, the problem began with a pressure regulator on Rollins Street. Pressure increased to 180 pounds downtown, he said, much higher than normal. Some residents reported caps being blown from their individual pressure gauges, and knobs off bathroom fixtures. Meanwhile, other residents experienced low pressure.

It was agreed that any resident with damage caused by increased pressure would be reimbursed if they provide photos of the damage and produce receipts for the repairs. All claims must be made within the next 30 days, it was decided. The damage will then be turned in to the town’s insurance.

A company will be coming this week to make repairs to the town’s equipment. Duncan said he estimates it will cost approximately $5,000 to rebuild and fix.

Also during the meeting, it was decided a couple will be required to move their mobile home from a trailer park. Due to miscommunication, the couple thought they had permission to move a 30-year-old trailer to the park, but the town requires mobile homes to be five years or newer. Because of the discrepancy, the council granted the couple 90 days to move the trailer, while leaving it unoccupied.

In other action, the council:

Discussed amending the charter to change the office workers from appointed positions to full-time employees;

Accepted the resignation of employee Braden Weaver;

Agreed to donate $100 to the Wahama Athletic Boosters for winter sports;

Decided to have a Christmas house decorating contest on Dec. 16, 6 p.m., with prizes of $100 for first place, $75 for second, and $50 for third;

Recognized a donation by Paul and Carolyn Hesson of the “Joy” sign displayed in the park;

Agreed to hire two part-time employees to work on the garbage truck at $9 per hour for approximately 20 hours a week;

Agreed to have an employee Christmas luncheon on Dec. 20;

Heard a report from the mayor that the fine issued by the Department of Environmental Protection should be reduced at least $40,000, and that the excavator ordered earlier is scheduled to arrive Wednesday;

Agreed to purchase scales at $2,000, and a water meter tester at $1,600 for the water and sewer departments with American Rescue Plan funds;

Agreed to close the town hall a half day on Dec. 23 and Dec. 30, and full day Dec. 24 and 31; and,

Decided to proceed with raising water and sewer taps to $1,000 each due to the rising costs of parts and labor.

© 2021, Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/12/web1_thumbnail_IMG_1756-2.jpg

By Mindy Kearns Special to OVP

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.