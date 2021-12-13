A holiday tradition… Mason Co. Family Christmas

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Family Resource Network’s Christmas event returned over the weekend, sharing Christmas cheer.

Commonly known as the FRN’s Mason County Family Christmas, the event hosted a number of tables with crafts, books from Mason County Schools, giveaways and refreshments.

Santa Claus was present, talking with kids and handing out gifts of his own.

The Ohio River Dancers performed to a few Christmas songs for visitors to enjoy.

One community member thanked Santa’s helper before walking away.

“I love that you all do this,” she said. “Thank you very much, I really appreciate it.”

The two hour event stayed busy welcoming families and sharing Christmas fun.

Participating organizations in attendance were Mason County Schools, Mid-Ohio Wic, Bob’s Market, Mason County Prevention Coalition, West Virginia Adult Education, Valley Health, Preserved Avalanche CEOS Program, National Youth Advocate Program, Unicare, Southwestern Community Action, Teen Community Leaders 4-H, Haer Bears 4-H and Career Connections.

Mason Co. Family Christmas

By Brittany Hively bhively@aimmediamidwest.com

Brittany Hively is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Follow her on Twitter @britthively; reach her at (740) 446-2342 ext 2555.

