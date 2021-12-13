Dayton man facing drug charges

MIDDLEPORT — A Dayton man is facing drug-related charges after a search warrant was executed at a residence in Middleport on Sunday morning, according to a news release sent on behalf of the Major Crimes Task Force.

Middleport Police Chief Mony Wood reports on Saturday, Dec. 11, the Major Crimes Task Force executed a search warrant at an apartment in the 800-block of Brownell Avenue in Middleport. Task Force Agents “received information” that alleged crystal methamphetamine and alleged heroin were reportedly being sold from the apartment in question and that a male from Dayton, “was suspected to be the one dealing the drugs,” according to the news release.

After agents were able to obtain probable cause for a search of the apartment and forced entry was made into the residence by the Major Crimes Task Force, upon a search of the residence, task force agents reportedly located “a large quantity” of alleged crystal methamphetamine and alleged heroin which were reportedly “hidden inside the apartment,” the news release further stated.

Taken into custody at the scene was Charles Eugene Parson, A.K.A. “Cool,” 39, of Dayton. Also taken into custody at the scene was a 16-year-old child who was reportedly listed as a missing person out of Dayton and had been missing for approximately two weeks.

The 16-year-old child was taken into custody, awaiting pickup from their legal guardian. Parson was transported to the Middleport Jail where he awaited his arraignment set for Monday, Dec. 13, in Meigs County Court on the following charges: Possession of Methamphetamine, a felony of the first degree; Trafficking in Methamphetamine, a felony of the first degree; Possession of Heroin, a felony of the first degree; Trafficking in Heroin, a felony of the first degree.

Middleport Chief of Police Wood thanked the Major Crimes Task Force and the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office for their work and assistance on this case.

The Washington, Morgan, Noble, Monroe and Meigs Major Crimes Task Force is part of Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost’s Organized Crime Investigation Commission and is comprised of representatives of Post 84 of the Ohio State Highway Patrol; Washington, Monroe, Morgan, Noble and Meigs County Sheriff’s Offices; the Marietta, Belpre, Middleport and McConnelsville Police Departments; and the Washington, Morgan, Noble and Meigs County Prosecutor’s Offices.

Pictured is reported evidence found during the search at an apartment on Brownell Avenue on Saturday. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/12/web1_Evidence-2.jpg Pictured is reported evidence found during the search at an apartment on Brownell Avenue on Saturday. Major Crimes Task Force | Courtesy Parson https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/12/web1_Parson-2.jpg Parson Major Crimes Task Force | Courtesy