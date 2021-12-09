RCP takes the stage

MIDDLEPORT — River City Players will be presenting “The Family Fruitcake” this weekend at The Blakeslee Center in Middleport.

Show times will be Saturday, Dec. 11 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 12 at 2 p.m. in the Farmers Bank Theatre located at the Blakeslee Center.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.showclix.com, search for Middleport under the location menu, or at the door for $10 each.

The show is a family-friendly show revolving around Christmas day and family dynamics and the family fruitcake. The show is filled with love and laughter and maybe a few tears, according to show Director Janis Carnahan.

The cast includes nine adults and 12 youth.

The cast is made up of: Mike Kennedy, Amy Perrin, Kyler Rogers, Lorena Kennedy, Emma Vaughan, Kathy Thomas, Veronica Rivers, Robbie Ballew, David Lydle, Anna Lydle, Faith Roush, Zeke Lydle, Claire Lydle, Kolton Gillian, AlexZander Starcher, Apollo Massey, Wyatt Lydle, Megan Weber, Quinn Lydle, Caylor Lyons and Taylar Nelson.

This is River City Players’ 20th anniversary, and they are back in the theatre where it all began in 2001.