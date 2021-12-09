Enjoying the Christmas season

OHIO VALLEY — With the holiday season comes holiday events, from Christmas lights to cookies with Santa, there is plenty to do this weekend in Mason, Meigs and Gallia counties.

Christmas with Santa and the Grinch

The Field of Hope Community Campus is hosting an evening of Christmas activities including Christmas dinner, face painting, decorating cookies, pictures with Santa Claus and the Grinch and a reading of “The Grinch who stole Christmas.” The event will take place Friday, Dec. 10 (today) at the Colony Club in Gallipolis, Ohio, from 6-8 p.m. The event is free to the public.

Cookies and Cocoa with Santa

Get the chance to chat with Santa, enjoy some music and a hot cocoa bar and decorate your own Christmas cookie. The event is hosted by Gallipolis in Lights and will take place at the Colony Club in Gallipolis, Ohio, on Saturday, Dec. 11 from 5-7 p.m. The cost is $10.

Mason County Family Christmas

The Mason County Family Resource Network and other community agencies are hosting the annual event on Saturday, Dec. 11 from 10 a.m. to noon in the gymnasium at the Old Central School in Point Pleasant, W.Va. The event will include different Christmas ornament and craft stations, pictures with Santa, light refreshments and a performance from the Ohio River Dancers. This event is free to the public.

Breakfast with Santa

Santa Claus will be at the Pomeroy Library in Pomeroy, Ohio, on Saturday, Dec. 11 from 9-11 a.m. to take photos with families and enjoy a breakfast of pancakes in the Riverview Room.

Santa at the Museum

Santa Claus will be visiting the Meigs Historical Society in Pomeroy, Ohio, on Saturday, Dec. 11 from noon until 3 p.m. for an afternoon of crafts and refreshments.

Christmas on the Ridge

In conjunction with Bob Evans Farm, Rio Ridge Venue is hosting Christmas on the Ridge Sunday, Dec. 12 beginning at 5 p.m. at the Bob Evans Farm in Rio Grande, Ohio. The drive through event will showcase plenty of Christmas lights and decorations, live reindeer, a live nativity, gift bags and of course, Santa and Mrs. Claus. The event is free to the public due to community support.

Christmas Lights

Be sure to check out the Christmas light displays at these locations.

Gallipolis in Lights in Gallipolis City Park, Ohio, runs from dusk until dawn until January 2, 2022. The lights are free, but donations are accepted.

Krodel Light Show at Krodel Park in Point Pleasant, W.Va., runs from 5:30-9 p.m. each night until January 1, 2022. Donations are collected at the beginning of the drive through display.

West Virginia State Farm Museum in Point Pleasant, W.Va., hosts a drive through light show until Dec. 20, from 6-9.m. each night. Sunday, Dec. 12 will be the last night Santa Claus will be there to visit.

The Davidson Family Light Show is a “vintage/modern” light show hosted by the Davidson family each year in Meigs County, Ohio. The display is open to visitors to listen, watch, walk and a lower level drive through from Sunday through Thursday nights from 6-9:30 p.m. and on Friday and Saturdays from 6-10 p.m. The event is free to the public, but will be collecting donations on Saturday, Dec. 11 to benefit Shop with a Cop and Saturday, Dec. 18 to benefit 14-year-old, Braylyn Johnson who was diagnosed with osteosarcoma earlier this year. The light show is located at 47379 Riebel Road, Long Bottom, Ohio. The display is expected to last until Dec. 26.

The McKinney Christmas Display hosts over 200 inflatables and over 15,000 lights for the community to enjoy. The family collects donations for help the Point Pleasant Volunteer Fire Department Christmas food baskets and Mason County Sheriff Department’s Shop with a Cop program. The display is located at 2012 Maxwell Avenue, Point Pleasant, W.Va.

(Editor’s note: Christmas events can be emailed to gdtnews@aimmediamidwest.com or pprnews@aimmediamidwest.com or tdsnews@aimmediamidwest.com for free publication consideration.)

