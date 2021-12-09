29 new COVID cases… Latest stats for Meigs, Gallia, Mason

OHIO VALLEY — Since yesterday’s update, there were 29 new COVID-19 cases reported in the Ohio Valley Publishing area on Thursday.

In Gallia County, the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported 10 new COVID-19 cases.

In Meigs County, ODH reported 11 new cases of COVID-19.

In Mason County, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), reported eight new COVID-19 cases.

Here is a closer look at the local COVID-19 data:

Gallia County

According to the 2 p.m. update from ODH on Thursday, there have been 4,812 total cases (10 new) in Gallia County since the beginning of the pandemic, 309 hospitalizations and 79 deaths. Of the 4,812 cases, 4,413 (12 new) are presumed recovered.

Case data is as follows:

0-19 — 949 cases (3 new), 9 hospitalizations

20-29 —775 cases, 17 hospitalizations, 1 death

30-39 — 684 cases (1 new), 15 hospitalizations, 1 death

40-49 — 699 cases (2 new), 31 hospitalizations, 4 deaths

50-59 — 643 cases (2 new), 52 hospitalizations, 10 deaths

60-69 — 512 cases (2 new), 50 hospitalizations, 11 deaths

70-79 — 342 cases, 78 hospitalizations, 19 deaths

80-plus — 208 cases, 57 hospitalizations, 32 deaths

Vaccination rates in Gallia County are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 13,246 (44.30 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 12,072 (40.38 percent of the population).

Meigs County

According to the 2 p.m. update from ODH on Thursday, there have been 3,110 total cases (11 new) in Meigs County since the beginning of the pandemic, 183 hospitalizations and 61 deaths. Of the 3,110 cases, 2,890 (14 new) are presumed recovered.

Case data is as follows:

0-19 — 589 cases (1 new), 6 hospitalizations

20-29 — 433 cases, 5 hospitalizations

30-39 — 388 cases (1 new), 12 hospitalizations, 1 death

40-49 — 461 cases (2 new), 17 hospitalizations, 2 deaths

50-59 — 425 cases, 31 hospitalizations, 5 deaths

60-69 — 397 cases (6 new), 43 hospitalizations, 10 deaths

70-79 — 265 cases (1 new), 44 hospitalizations (1 new), 22 deaths

80-plus — 152 cases, 25 hospitalizations, 20 deaths

Vaccination rates in Meigs County are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 10,015 (43.72 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 9,089 (39.68 percent of the population).

Mason County

According to the 10 a.m. update on Thursday from DHHR, there have been 4,062 cases (8 new) of COVID-19, in Mason County (3,799 confirmed cases, 263 probable cases) since the beginning of the pandemic and 62 deaths. DHHR reports there are currently 105 active cases and 3,875 recovered cases, in Mason County.

Case data is as follows:

0-4 — 69 confirmed cases, 3 probable cases

5-11 — 184 confirmed cases, 16 probable cases

12-15 — 219 confirmed cases (1 new), 17 probable cases

16-20 — 299 confirmed cases (1 new), 15 probable cases

21-25 — 294 confirmed cases, 22 probable cases

26-30 — 335 confirmed cases (1 new), 21 probable cases

31-40 — 579 confirmed cases, 42 probable cases, 1 death

41-50 — 568 confirmed cases, 34 probable cases, 2 deaths

51-60 — 509 confirmed cases (1 new), 37 probable cases, 6 deaths

61-70 — 394 confirmed cases (3 new), 27 probable cases (1 fewer), 13 deaths

71+ — 349 confirmed cases (2 new), 29 probable cases, 40 deaths

Additional county case data since vaccinations began Dec. 14, 2020:

Total cases since start of vaccinations: 3,232;

Total cases among individuals who were not reported as fully vaccinated — 2,994 (6 new);

Total breakthrough cases among fully vaccinated — 238 (2 new);

Total deaths among not fully vaccinated individuals — 46;

Total breakthrough deaths among fully vaccinated individuals — 3.

A total of 11,536 people in Mason County have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, which is 43.5 percent of the population, according to DHHR, with 9,418 fully vaccinated or 35.5 percent of the population.

Mason County is currently orange on the West Virginia County Alert System.

There have been 19 confirmed cases of the Delta variant in Mason County.

Ohio

According to the 2 p.m. update on Thursday from ODH, there have been 8,500 cases in the past 24 hours (21-day average of 6,379), 353 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 276), 37 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 27) and zero new deaths in the previous 24 hours (21-day average of 57) with 27,011 total reported deaths. (Editor’s Note: Deaths are reported two days per week)

Vaccination rates in Ohio are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 6,841,884 (58.53 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 6,284,857 (53.77 percent of the population).

As of Dec. 8, ODH reports the following breakthrough information:

COVID-19 Deaths among individuals not reported as fully vaccinated — 12,780;

COVID-19 Deaths among fully vaccinated individuals — 610;

COVID-19 Hospitalizations since Jan. 1, 2021 among individuals not reported as fully vaccinated — 42,246;

COVID-19 Hospitalizations since Jan. 1, 2021 among individuals reported as fully vaccinated — 2,455.

West Virginia

According to the 10 a.m. update on Thursday from DHHR, there have been 304,355 total cases since the beginning of the pandemic, with 1,182 reported since Wednesday’s DHHR update. DHHR reports 25,322 “breakthrough” cases as of Wednesday with 392 total breakthrough deaths statewide (counts include cases after the start of COVID-19 vaccination/Dec. 14, 2020). There have been a total of 5,055 deaths due to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, with 19 since Wednesday. There are 8,857 currently active cases in the state, with a daily positivity rate of 8.09 and a cumulative positivity rate of 6.29 percent.

Statewide, 1,077,100 West Virginia residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 (60.1 percent of the population). A total of 50.4 percent of the population, 903,448 individuals have been fully vaccinated.

