Moose supports ‘Toys for Kids’ at Christmas

POINT PLEASANT —The Point Pleasant Moose Lodge #731 recently held its monthly charity bingo.

A large crowd turned out for the event to help shatter the previous Monday night record for fundraising. Many of those attending donated money to the charity before things even got started for the evening. Close to $1,000 was raised from donations from several Moose members as well as all the chapters at the Moose Lodge and Moose the lodge itself.

Forty Seven Miniature pies were also donated by Lisa Hoffman to the concessions with the proceeds going to Toys For Kids. Another $50 was donated after the event to make the grand total for cash raised to an even $3,000.

In addition to cash being donated an additional $2-4 thousand dollars of toys were collected also from members, bingo attendees and members of the public over the past month and doubling in size the night before the event. Recognized during the event were all of the members that have dedicated almost 40 years to Toys For Kids. The group has been a family affair over the years, as the Billings, Weaver, Barkey and Sweeney families have all been active members since its early inception in the 1980’s by the local, Jaycee’s who originally took hand-me-down toys, which were cleaned and repaired.

Many local small businesses (18) as usual donated to the prize games in addition to the local Mason County Career Center which crafted several metal ornaments, as well as two beautiful fire pits. Due to the number of prizes donated, two additional prize games were added to the event which resulted in a later than usual bingo.

Many thanks to all who participated and helped in the event. According to Brian Billings, “All the toys will be distributed at the Youth Center the week before Christmas.”

Brandy Barkey Sweeney stated, “This was our biggest fundraiser in the past two years.”

Michael Pearson from Flatrock Fire department attended and also helped with this event by selling Bingo cards (one charity helping another charity).

The second Monday in January the Lodge will be raising money for his organization to help fund a county wide program and with the purchase of an inflatable Fire Safety House with smoke capabilities. This will be used around Mason County to help stress fire safety in the schools and also to encourage students to become fireman later in life. Many fire departments in the county are struggling with membership and survival in the future is in some cases, uncertain. Flatrock Fire Department will develop a program complete with informational flyers and demonstrations in local schools.

Point Pleasant Moose Lodge #731 members and community members brought in gifts to donate to the Toys for Kids program. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/12/web1_20211206_185038.jpg Point Pleasant Moose Lodge #731 members and community members brought in gifts to donate to the Toys for Kids program. Dave Morgan | Courtesy Representatives of the Billings, Weaver, Barkey and Sweeney families accept a check on behalf of Toys for Kids after the Point Pleasant Moose Lodge’s charity bingo game. Pictured left to right: Kaylee and Roxanne Weaver, Ray Armentrout, Brandy Barkey-Sweeney, Brian Billings, Susie Wooten and Shirley Billings. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/12/web1_20211206_220122.jpg Representatives of the Billings, Weaver, Barkey and Sweeney families accept a check on behalf of Toys for Kids after the Point Pleasant Moose Lodge’s charity bingo game. Pictured left to right: Kaylee and Roxanne Weaver, Ray Armentrout, Brandy Barkey-Sweeney, Brian Billings, Susie Wooten and Shirley Billings. Dave Morgan | Courtesy