‘Do It For Babydog: Senior Center Edition’

CHARLESTON — During Tuesday’s briefing, Gov. Jim Justice announced that senior citizens who have been fully vaccinated and who choose to receive their booster shot during one of several upcoming COVID-19 Booster shot clinics at Senior Centers across the state will be eligible to receive a $50 prepaid visa gift card as an additional incentive to continue protecting themselves from COVID-19.

According to a news release from the governor’s office, also, four senior centers across the state with the highest overall vaccination rates will also win a $100,000 grand prize through the vaccination sweepstakes and receive a visit from the Governor and Babydog.

“I’m sure that this time of year that money could really come in handy,” said Gov. Justice. “We want more and more people across the finish line. We will be hosting clinics all across our state to help get as many people vaccinated and boosted as possible.”

Additional information about the clinics and registration will be available soon.

Also on Tuesday, Gov. Justice once again reminded West Virginians of the importance of being vaccinated and receiving a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

As case numbers and hospitalizations among the unvaccinated continue to increase, it’s important to understand that those outside of the vaccination effectiveness window are at a higher risk of contracting COVID-19 and experiencing life threatening symptoms.

“How in the world can you not run to get your booster shot? Do you really believe that if you got your first and second dose that you are protected?” said Gov. Justice. “You have virtually no protection if you are outside of the 6 month window of those shots. You are not protected right now West Virginia.”

Gov. Justice is urging all West Virginians, especially those over the age of 50 or high-risk individuals who are 18 and older, to get their booster shot as soon as possible.

The FDA and the CDC both recently recommended booster doses for all Americans ages 18 and older, provided that at least six months have passed since receiving their two-dose Pfizer/Moderna vaccine series or that at least two months have passed since receiving their one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

West Virginians can go to any location offering COVID-19 vaccines with their vaccination card to receive their booster.

If your card has been lost, you can request a new one from the DHHR.

Vaccinated West Virginians still have one more chance to win big in the Babydog sweepstakes.

Online registration to be eligible to win in the next prize drawing will remain open until Sunday, Dec. 12, at 11:59 p.m. EST. Winners will be announced the week of Dec. 13.

Do it for Babydog: Round 3 is open to all West Virginians ages 5-18 who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Children ages 5-17 must have parental consent to be vaccinated and to register.

