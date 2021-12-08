Gathering in remembrance at Christmas

NEW HAVEN — Dozens of residents gathered around the Town of New Haven Christmas tree Tuesday evening as it was lit in memory of a former town employee.

Tyler Grimm was employed by the town until he passed away on July 4, 2021, at the age of 23. The tree is located in front of the city building.

Mayor Phil Serevicz read a poem titled “Christmas Trees in Heaven” prior to the lighting. Tyler’s father, Andy Grimm, hung a sled ornament onto the tree that was provided by the town and read “In Memory of Tyler Grimm.”

Tyler’s mother and brother, Pam and Justin Grimm, flipped the switch to turn on the lights. Several people brought ornaments to add to the tree.

The decorated tree will now be among several within the town that are in honor or memory of a loved one. The remainder, approximately two dozen, are located in the park. They can be seen from Rt. 62 or by driving into the park where they flank the street.

Also located in the park is a large “Joy” decoration with the nativity scene within the “O,” donated by Paul and Carolyn Hesson. The town has added a number of Christmas items, as well.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Andy Grimm, father of the late Tyler Grimm, hangs a sled ornament onto the Town of New Haven Christmas tree Tuesday evening. The tree is in memory of Tyler, who was a town worker until his death on July 4, 2021. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/12/web1_12.9-Tree-1.jpg Andy Grimm, father of the late Tyler Grimm, hangs a sled ornament onto the Town of New Haven Christmas tree Tuesday evening. The tree is in memory of Tyler, who was a town worker until his death on July 4, 2021. Mindy Kearns | Courtesy The family of the late Tyler Grimm is shown around the Christmas tree in Tyler’s memory, located in front of the New Haven City Building. The tree was officially lit Tuesday evening by family members. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/12/web1_12.9-TRee-2.jpg The family of the late Tyler Grimm is shown around the Christmas tree in Tyler’s memory, located in front of the New Haven City Building. The tree was officially lit Tuesday evening by family members. Mindy Kearns | Courtesy

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.