For the record: Conviction, sentencing reported

POINT PLEASANT — This week, Mason County Prosecuting Attorney Seth S. Gaskins announced that on Dec. 2, Brandon Allen Smith, 30 of Milton, was convicted and sentenced in the Circuit Court of Mason County for two counts of Murder of the Second Degree.

According to a post from the Prosecuting Attorney’s Facebook page, “Judge Lora Dyer sentenced the Defendant to 80 years in prison pursuant to the plea agreement reached between the State and the Defendant.”

The post further stated, “Prosecutor Gaskins wishes to thank lead investigator Corporal J.C. Peterson and the rest of the Mason County Sheriff’s Office for their diligent work and for helping to bring this Defendant to justice.”

