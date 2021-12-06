Mason County Family Christmas returns

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Family Christmas event is returning for a day of family Christmas activities on Saturday, Dec. 11.

The event is sponsored by the Mason County Family Resource Network (FRN) and other community agencies.

FRN Director Greg Fowler, said last year the event was moved to a drive-thru style due to the pandemic, but they are excited to hold it in-person again.

Fowler said the event will include books from Mason County Schools, face painting, 12-15 different Christmas craft and decoration stations hosted by different community groups and organizations and, of course, an appearance from Santa Claus.

“Santa will be there,” Fowler said. “Every youth will have the opportunity to sit with Santa and if families want to take pictures with Santa, that’s fine.”

Fowler said the Ohio River Dancers will give a special performance at 11 a.m.

Cookies and punch will also be available for visitors to enjoy.

While masks are not required, Fowler said they do encourage everyone to wear them.

“I would ask everybody to take all precautions and keeping distances and hopefully [wear] masks,” Fowler said. “Because we want to be able to put on the event, we want it to be a good event, but we don’t want to spread the pandemic.”

All crafts and activities will be simple enough for all ages and free for everyone.

The event will take place at the old Central Elementary School Gym — 1200 Main Street, Point Pleasant. The event is from 10 a.m. to noon.

© 2021, Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Event planned for Saturday

By Brittany Hively bhively@aimmediamidwest.com

Brittany Hively is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Follow her on Twitter @britthively; reach her at (740) 446-2342 ext 2555.

Brittany Hively is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Follow her on Twitter @britthively; reach her at (740) 446-2342 ext 2555.