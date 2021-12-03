Mason discusses 5th Street reopening

MASON — Progress is being made on the reopening of a street in Mason it was announced, when members of the town council held their most recent meeting.

Present were Mayor Kristopher Clark, Recorder Mindy Kearns, and council members Barry Taylor, Bob Reed, Steve Ohlinger, Jill Nelson and Sarah Stover.

Clark reported the survey on a section of Fifth Street had been completed and marked. The section had been closed earlier by residents who erected a fence across the one-lane, graveled road. The mayor said the town will now move forward to reopen the street.

Tara Shilt, who lives on the closed section, said there are two gas meters on the town, and there are also low hanging utility lines. Clark said it will be addressed.

Final Christmas details were also outlined at the meeting.

Stover said residents had until Dec. 17 to register for the house decorating contest. The contest is only for those living within the municipal limits. Judging will take place Dec. 20 beginning at 6 p.m. Prizes include $100 for first place, $75 for second, and $50 for third. Those wishing to participate can call the town hall at 304-773-5200.

Taylor and Nelson gave a detailed schedule of the Christmas in the Park activities. The town tree lighting will end the event on Saturday at 6 p.m.

In other action, the council:

Accepted the resignation of Officer Jacob Roub, effective Dec. 8;

Discussed the tree to be cut down at the corner of Second and Adams streets;

Agreed to allow Clark to get estimates on repairing the guardrail at Second and Adams streets after it was damaged by a falling limb; and,

Heard a report from Police Chief Colton McKinney that he will be revamping the police officer contract and will bring it before council at the next meeting.

The next meeting will be Dec. 16 at 6:30 p.m.