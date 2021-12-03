A gorgeous feline, Lisette, and a lovable pup, Ralph, are this week’s Shelter Pets of the Week, available for adoption at the Mason County Animal Shelter. Adoption fees cover spay and neutering where applicable and a rabies vaccine.

Ralph is a two-year-old, beagle mix who is about 35 pounds. He loves long walks and being with people. Ralph is super friendly and loves to get a bath. Prior to leaving the shelter, he will need to be neutered and have his rabies vaccine. Ralph’s adoption fee has been sponsored. Those interested in bringing Ralph home may contact the Mason County Animal Shelter at 304-675-6458. Shelter hours are noon to 4 p.m., Monday-Friday.

https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/12/web1_DSC_0425.jpg Ralph is a two-year-old, beagle mix who is about 35 pounds. He loves long walks and being with people. Ralph is super friendly and loves to get a bath. Prior to leaving the shelter, he will need to be neutered and have his rabies vaccine. Ralph’s adoption fee has been sponsored. Those interested in bringing Ralph home may contact the Mason County Animal Shelter at 304-675-6458. Shelter hours are noon to 4 p.m., Monday-Friday. Courtesy

Lisette is known as the shelter’s “pretty kitty.” She has a crinkle ear, making her unique and loves a good catnip-filled mouse. She is good with both kids and other cats. Lisette is around two to three years old and has been spayed and had her rabies vaccination. Those interested in bringing Lisette home may contact the Mason County Animal Shelter at 304-675-6458. Shelter hours are noon to 4 p.m., Monday-Friday.