Four-legged friends

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Animal Shelter recently hosted a special Black Friday event and fundraiser, welcoming people out to meet Santa and Mrs. Claus and potentially find a new forever friend.

Shelter Manager Denée Sidenstricker said the day stayed busy.

“We had a great turnout with great support,” Sidenstricker said. “[The] animals loved all the attention.”

Sidenstricker said those who could not commit to a new pet, but fell in love with them, offered to cover the fees associated with adopting the animal.

“We [had] one dog adopted and four sponsored. Three cats [were] adopted and four were sponsored,” Sidenstricker said.

Several people also brought out donations for the shelter, including food, toys and other animal things.

In addition to meeting some new furry friends, the event offered refreshments, a chance to win donated prizes and to meet Santa and Mrs. Claus, who were brought in by the Flatrock Volunteer Fire Department.

Photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus were taken throughout the day with the help of Rachel Pequignot, volunteer.

Those who wish to adopt an animal can visit the Mason County Animal Shelter Monday through Friday from noon to 4 p.m.

Adoption fees for dogs are currently $75, puppies are $100, cats are $20 and kittens are $50. Adoption fees include rabies vaccines and spay/neutering. As noted some animals have have their adoption fees sponsored to assist those looking for that perfect pet who may need help with adoption fees.

Sidenstricker expressed her thanks to the Flatrock Volunteer Fire Department and all of the donations brought out.

Sidenstricker said the next shelter event will be a vaccination clinic on Dec. 17, sponsored and provided by the Kanawha/Charleston Humane Society available for Mason County residents. She said more details on the event will be available soon.

© 2021, Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Dogs at the Mason County Animal Shelter received lots of attention as people came in to meet them at the Black Friday special. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/12/web1_IMG_2131.jpg Dogs at the Mason County Animal Shelter received lots of attention as people came in to meet them at the Black Friday special. Brittany Hively | OVP Animals at the Mason County Animal Shelter enjoyed a number of visitors and playmates during the Black Friday event the shelter hosted. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/12/web1_IMG_2132.jpg Animals at the Mason County Animal Shelter enjoyed a number of visitors and playmates during the Black Friday event the shelter hosted. Brittany Hively | OVP Kim Jarrett, Mason County Animal Shelter employee, spent the day introducing visitors to cuddly, feline friends. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/12/web1_IMG_2134.jpg Kim Jarrett, Mason County Animal Shelter employee, spent the day introducing visitors to cuddly, feline friends. Brittany Hively | OVP Santa and Mrs. Claus came out to the Mason County Animal Shelter to meet and greet some visitors and four-legged friends. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/12/web1_IMG_2135.jpg Santa and Mrs. Claus came out to the Mason County Animal Shelter to meet and greet some visitors and four-legged friends. Brittany Hively | OVP Miss West Virginia Junior Teen, Tiarah Thornton and Holden Hart brought some special donations for the Mason County Animal Shelter. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/12/web1_IMG_2141.jpg Miss West Virginia Junior Teen, Tiarah Thornton and Holden Hart brought some special donations for the Mason County Animal Shelter. Brittany Hively | OVP Visitors were able to enjoy the dogs and cats at the Mason County Animal Shelter with the option to adopt them. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/12/web1_IMG_2149.jpg Visitors were able to enjoy the dogs and cats at the Mason County Animal Shelter with the option to adopt them. Brittany Hively | OVP The Mason County Animal Shelter hosted a special Black Friday event welcoming people out to find a new forever friend. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/12/web1_IMG_2150.jpg The Mason County Animal Shelter hosted a special Black Friday event welcoming people out to find a new forever friend. Brittany Hively | OVP The dogs at the Mason County Animal Shelter enjoyed the attention from visitors during the special Black Friday event, some finding new forever homes. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/12/web1_IMG_2155.jpg The dogs at the Mason County Animal Shelter enjoyed the attention from visitors during the special Black Friday event, some finding new forever homes. Brittany Hively | OVP Community members came out to get their pictures with Santa and Mrs. Claus and enter to win a number of prizes donated by local businesses. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/12/web1_IMG_2156.jpg Community members came out to get their pictures with Santa and Mrs. Claus and enter to win a number of prizes donated by local businesses. Brittany Hively | OVP Miss West Virginia Junior Teen, Tiarah Thornton, spent the day playing with some of the cats at the Mason County Animal Shelter during the special Black Friday event. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/12/web1_IMG_2158.jpg Miss West Virginia Junior Teen, Tiarah Thornton, spent the day playing with some of the cats at the Mason County Animal Shelter during the special Black Friday event. Brittany Hively | OVP

Shelter hosts Christmas fundraiser

By Brittany Hively bhively@aimemediamidwest.com

Brittany Hively is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Follow her on Twitter @britthively; reach her at (740) 446-2342 ext 2555.

