Four-legged friends

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Animal Shelter recently hosted a special Black Friday event and fundraiser, welcoming people out to meet Santa and Mrs. Claus and potentially find a new forever friend.
Shelter Manager Denée Sidenstricker said the day stayed busy.
“We had a great turnout with great support,” Sidenstricker said. “[The] animals loved all the attention.”
Sidenstricker said those who could not commit to a new pet, but fell in love with them, offered to cover the fees associated with adopting the animal.
“We [had] one dog adopted and four sponsored. Three cats [were] adopted and four were sponsored,” Sidenstricker said.
Several people also brought out donations for the shelter, including food, toys and other animal things.
In addition to meeting some new furry friends, the event offered refreshments, a chance to win donated prizes and to meet Santa and Mrs. Claus, who were brought in by the Flatrock Volunteer Fire Department.
Photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus were taken throughout the day with the help of Rachel Pequignot, volunteer.
Those who wish to adopt an animal can visit the Mason County Animal Shelter Monday through Friday from noon to 4 p.m.
Adoption fees for dogs are currently $75, puppies are $100, cats are $20 and kittens are $50. Adoption fees include rabies vaccines and spay/neutering. As noted some animals have have their adoption fees sponsored to assist those looking for that perfect pet who may need help with adoption fees.
Sidenstricker expressed her thanks to the Flatrock Volunteer Fire Department and all of the donations brought out.
Sidenstricker said the next shelter event will be a vaccination clinic on Dec. 17, sponsored and provided by the Kanawha/Charleston Humane Society available for Mason County residents. She said more details on the event will be available soon.
