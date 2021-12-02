Funding the fire department

FLATROCK — The Flatrock Volunteer Fire Department recently received a grant to purchase new gear with firefighters presented with that grant check by State Senators Amy Grady and Eric Tarr, who both represent Mason County and the Fourth Senatorial District.

Chief Stephen Holley said it has been several years since the department has been able to purchase new gear, which needs replaced at least every ten years.

Holley said the grant will purchase eight head-to-toe Globe Structural Firefighting suits. He said gloves alone are around $80 and pants and coats cost about $2200.

The Flatrock Volunteer Fire Department is state funded and relies on grants and donations to make up the difference in the department’s budget needs, Holley said.

Holley said the Mason County fire levy starts this year and will help with some costs. He said the levy will be split between six departments and the Emergency Medical Services across the county.

The Local Economic Development Assistance Grant, worth $25,549, was presented during the department’s Thanksgiving dinner by State Senators Grady and Tarr. Tarr also presented a letter to the department from Gov. Jim Justice, thanking them for their work and dedication to the state.

“I think putting money in the volunteer fire department is really, really important,” Grady said. “We appreciate everything that you guys do.”

Grady said she has fond members of the Flatrock Fire Department from her childhood, mentioning dinners, meeting Santa Claus and other events the department has held.

“This fire department is near and dear to my heart,” Grady said. “Being able to help and give back in the position I’m in, I’m really thankful for that.”

Tarr spoke on a time when he experienced the need for a fire department, saying, “[I] appreciate everyone [who] runs to the flames.” Tarr also thanked the family of the firefighters for their support.

Prior to the check presentation, Grady and Tarr had the opportunity to meet and chat with the fire departments about the ins and outs of their work.

Holley said Flatrock currently covers about a 7,200 mile area, including to Jackson on Route 87/Jackson Route 2 and the Leon to Buffalo area. He said they also assist several other local departments on calls.

Tarr asked about the training the firefighters currently go through.

Holley said initially, 140 hours in training is needed for a level one firefighter. He said several of the members take several other training courses, as well. A level two includes auto-extraction, Holley said. He also said there are yearly trainings they participate in.

Holley said the department recently received a new 3,000 gallon tanker, the largest in the county, from a 2019 Assistance for Firefighters Grant (AFG) the department was awarded.

Flatrock has recently been awarded the 2020 AFG grant to purchase 20 new Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA) air packs and an air compressor to refill the SCBA tanks.

Holley said the department currently has 22 firefighters, which is up from previous years.

“It’s not a paid position, it’s volunteer, which is really important, that means you’re really passionate about it,” Grady said.

© 2021, Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

The Flatrock Volunteer Fire Department recently received a new 3,000 gallon tanker from funds awarded from the 2019 Assistance for Firefighters Grant. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/12/web1_IMG_1986-1.jpg The Flatrock Volunteer Fire Department recently received a new 3,000 gallon tanker from funds awarded from the 2019 Assistance for Firefighters Grant. Brittany Hively | OVP Flatrock Volunteer Fire Department members met with State Senators Amy Grady and Eric Tarr, talking with the senators and answering questions about the department’s operations. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/12/web1_IMG_1989-1.jpg Flatrock Volunteer Fire Department members met with State Senators Amy Grady and Eric Tarr, talking with the senators and answering questions about the department’s operations. Brittany Hively | OVP State Senator Amy Grady, Flatrock Volunteer Fire Department Chief Stephen Holley and State Senator Eric Tarr during Flatrock’s Thanksgiving dinner where the senators presented a check for new gear. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/12/web1_IMG_1997-1.jpg State Senator Amy Grady, Flatrock Volunteer Fire Department Chief Stephen Holley and State Senator Eric Tarr during Flatrock’s Thanksgiving dinner where the senators presented a check for new gear. Brittany Hively | OVP Flatrock Volunteer Fire Department members with State Senators Amy Grady and Eric Tarr, who present the department with a check from the Local Economic Development Assistance Grant to purchase new gear. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/12/web1_IMG_1999-1.jpg Flatrock Volunteer Fire Department members with State Senators Amy Grady and Eric Tarr, who present the department with a check from the Local Economic Development Assistance Grant to purchase new gear. Brittany Hively | OVP The Flatrock Volunteer Fire Department was awarded the Local Economic Development Assistance Grant, allowing them to purchase eight new firefighting suits. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/12/web1_IMG_2009-1.jpg The Flatrock Volunteer Fire Department was awarded the Local Economic Development Assistance Grant, allowing them to purchase eight new firefighting suits. Brittany Hively | OVP

Flatrock receives $25K grant for new gear

By Brittany Hively bhively@aimmediamidwest.com

Brittany Hively is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Follow her on Twitter @britthively; reach her at (740) 446-2342 ext 2555.

Brittany Hively is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Follow her on Twitter @britthively; reach her at (740) 446-2342 ext 2555.