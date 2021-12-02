49 new cases… Latest stats for Meigs, Gallia, Mason

OHIO VALLEY — Since yesterday’s update, there were 49 new COVID-19 cases reported in the Ohio Valley Publishing area on Thursday. There were zero deaths reported.

In Gallia County, the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported 20 new cases of COVID-19.

In Meigs County, ODH reported 11 new cases.

In Mason County, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), reported 18 new COVID-19 cases.

Here is a closer look at the local COVID-19 data:

Gallia County

According to the 2 p.m. update from ODH on Thursday, there have been 4,696 total cases (20 new) in Gallia County since the beginning of the pandemic, 298 hospitalizations and 78 deaths. Of the 4,696 cases, 4,321 (12 new) are presumed recovered.

Case data is as follows:

0-19 — 922 cases (4 new), 7 hospitalizations

20-29 —760 cases (3 new), 17 hospitalizations

30-39 — 668 cases (2 new), 15 hospitalizations, 1 death

40-49 — 687 cases (7 new), 31 hospitalizations, 4 deaths

50-59 — 624 cases (2 new), 50 hospitalizations, 10 deaths

60-69 — 501 cases (1 new), 50 hospitalizations, 11 deaths

70-79 — 330 cases, 72 hospitalizations, 19 deaths

80-plus — 204 cases (1 new), 56 hospitalizations, 32 deaths

Vaccination rates in Gallia County are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 13,146 (43.97 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 11,960 (40.0 percent of the population).

Meigs County

According to the 2 p.m. update from ODH on Thursday, there have been 3,049 total cases (11 new) in Meigs County since the beginning of the pandemic, 178 hospitalizations (2 new) and 59 deaths. Of the 3,049 cases, 2,809 (10 new) are presumed recovered.

Case data is as follows:

0-19 — 578 cases (8 new), 6 hospitalizations

20-29 — 425 cases (8 new), 5 hospitalizations

30-39 — 381 cases (9 new), 12 hospitalizations, 1 death

40-49 — 449 cases (5 new), 17 hospitalizations, 2 deaths

50-59 — 416 cases (7 new), 29 hospitalizations (1 new), 5 deaths

60-69 — 379 cases (10 new), 41 hospitalizations, 10 deaths

70-79 — 259 cases (4 new), 43 hospitalizations (1 new), 20 deaths

80-plus — 151 cases (4 new), 25 hospitalizations, 20 deaths

Vaccination rates in Meigs County are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 9,935 (43.37 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 8,982 (39.21 percent of the population).

Mason County

According to the 10 a.m. update on Thursday from DHHR, there have been 3,963 cases (18 new) of COVID-19, in Mason County (3,707 confirmed cases, 256 probable cases) since the beginning of the pandemic and 62 deaths. DHHR reports there are currently 73 active cases and 3,828 recovered cases, in Mason County.

Case data is as follows:

0-4 — 64 confirmed cases, 2 probable case

5-11 — 183 confirmed cases, 16 probable cases

12-15 — 214 confirmed cases (2 new), 17 probable cases (1 new)

16-20 — 294 confirmed cases, 13 probable cases

21-25 — 287 confirmed cases (3 new), 22 probable cases

26-30 — 327 confirmed cases (1 new), 21 probable cases

31-40 — 570 confirmed cases, 40 probable cases (1 fewer), 1 death

41-50 — 557 confirmed cases (6 new), 33 probable cases, 2 deaths

51-60 — 496 confirmed cases (4 new), 36 probable cases, 6 deaths

61-70 — 381 confirmed cases, 28 probable cases, 13 deaths

71+ — 334 confirmed cases (3 new), 28 probable cases, 40 deaths

Additional county case data since vaccinations began Dec. 14, 2020:

Total cases since start of vaccinations: 3,135;

Total cases among individuals who were not reported as fully vaccinated — 2,908 (11 new);

Total breakthrough cases among fully vaccinated — 227 (6 new);

Total deaths among not fully vaccinated individuals — 46;

Total breakthrough deaths among fully vaccinated individuals — 3.

A total of 11,401 people in Mason County have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, which is 43 percent of the population, according to DHHR, with 9,310 fully vaccinated or 35.1 percent of the population.

Mason County is currently orange on the West Virginia County Alert System.

There have been 18 confirmed cases of the Delta variant in Mason County.

Ohio

According to the 2 p.m. update on Thursday from ODH, there have been 9,131 cases in the past 24 hours (21-day average of 5,595), 366 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 253), 41 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 24) and zero new deaths in the previous 24 hours (21-day average of 62) with 26,587 total reported deaths. (Editor’s Note: Deaths are reported two days per week)

Vaccination rates in Ohio are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 6,782,133 (58.02 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 6,199,585 (53.04 percent of the population).

As of Dec. 1, ODH reports the following breakthrough information:

COVID-19 Deaths among individuals not reported as fully vaccinated — 12,372;

COVID-19 Deaths among fully vaccinated individuals — 594;

COVID-19 Hospitalizations since Jan. 1, 2021 among individuals not reported as fully vaccinated — 40,227;

COVID-19 Hospitalizations since Jan. 1, 2021 among individuals reported as fully vaccinated — 2,289.

West Virginia

According to the 10 a.m. update on Thursday from DHHR, there have been 297,415 total cases since the beginning of the pandemic, with 1,466 reported since Wednesday’s DHHR update. DHHR reports 23,980 “breakthrough” cases as of Monday with 376 total breakthrough deaths statewide (counts include cases after the start of COVID-19 vaccination/Dec. 14, 2020). There have been a total of 4,945 deaths due to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, with 50 since Wednesday. There are 7,113 currently active cases in the state, with a daily positivity rate of 9.10 and a cumulative positivity rate of 6.24percent.

Statewide, 1,063,487 West Virginia residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 (59.3 percent of the population). A total of 49.9 percent of the population, 894,333 individuals have been fully vaccinated.

