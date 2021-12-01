4 deaths, 276 new cases… Updated COVID-19 stats for Meigs, Gallia, Mason

(Editor’s note: Ohio Valley Publishing’s last COVID-19 update appeared in the Tuesday, Nov. 23 edition with data collected through Monday, Nov. 22. Today’s story picks up with data collected Nov. 23 – Dec. 1, looking at area information regarding virus trends reported for Mason, Meigs and Gallia counties.)

OHIO VALLEY — From Tuesday, Nov. 23 – Wednesday, Dec. 1 (one week, two days of data) there have been four new COVID-19 related deaths and 276 new cases reported in the Ohio Valley Publishing area.

According to data collected Nov. 23 – Dec. 1 :

In Gallia County, the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported the COVID-19 related death of one individual in the 50-59 age range and 137 new cases.

In Meigs County, ODH reported 55 new cases and two deaths in the 70-79 age range.

In Mason County, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), reported the COVID-19 related death of an individual in the 71+ age range and 84 new cases.

Here is a closer look at the local COVID-19 data Nov. 23 – Dec. 1:

Gallia County

According to the 2 p.m. update from ODH on Wednesday, there have been 4,676 total cases (137 new) in Gallia County since the beginning of the pandemic, 298 hospitalizations (11 new) and 78 deaths (1 new). Of the 4,676 cases, 4,309 (112 new) are presumed recovered.

Case data is as follows:

0-19 — 918 cases (39 new), 7 hospitalizations

20-29 —757 cases (20 new), 17 hospitalizations (1 new)

30-39 — 666 cases (30 new), 15 hospitalizations (1 new), 1 death

40-49 — 680 cases (19 new), 31 hospitalizations (2 new), 4 deaths

50-59 — 622 cases (12 new), 50 hospitalizations (1 new), 10 deaths (1 new)

60-69 — 500 cases (10 new), 50 hospitalizations (2 new), 11 deaths

70-79 — 330 cases (2 new), 72 hospitalizations (2 new), 19 deaths

80-plus — 203 cases (5 new), 56 hospitalizations (2 new), 32 deaths

Vaccination rates in Gallia County are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 13,128 (43.91 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 11,953 (39.98 percent of the population).

Meigs County

According to the 2 p.m. update from ODH on Wednesday, there have been 3,038 total cases (55 new) in Meigs County since the beginning of the pandemic, 176 hospitalizations (6 new) and 59 deaths (2 new). Of the 3,038 cases, 2,799 (97 new) are presumed recovered.

Case data is as follows:

0-19 — 578 cases (8 new), 6 hospitalizations

20-29 — 425 cases (8 new), 5 hospitalizations

30-39 — 381 cases (9 new), 12 hospitalizations, 1 death

40-49 — 449 cases (5 new), 17 hospitalizations, 2 deaths

50-59 — 416 cases (7 new), 28 hospitalizations (1 new), 5 deaths

60-69 — 379 cases (10 new), 41 hospitalizations (1 new), 10 deaths

70-79 — 259 cases (4 new), 42 hospitalizations (2 new), 20 deaths (2 new)

80-plus — 151 cases (4 new), 25 hospitalizations (2 new), 20 deaths

Vaccination rates in Meigs County are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 9,918 (43.30 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 8,970 (39.16 percent of the population).

Mason County

According to the 10 a.m. update on Wednesday from DHHR, there have been 3,945 cases (84 new) of COVID-19, in Mason County (3,688 confirmed cases, 257 probable cases) since the beginning of the pandemic and 62 deaths (1 new). DHHR reports there are currently 59 active cases and 3,824 recovered cases, in Mason County.

Case data is as follows:

0-4 — 64 confirmed cases (2 fewer), 2 probable case

5-11 — 183 confirmed cases (9 new), 16 probable cases (1 new)

12-15 — 212 confirmed cases, 16 probable cases (1 new)

16-20 — 294 confirmed cases (6 new), 13 probable cases

21-25 — 284 confirmed cases (8 new), 22 probable cases

26-30 — 326 confirmed cases (9 new), 21 probable cases (1 fewer)

31-40 — 570 confirmed cases (15 new), 41 probable cases (1 fewer), 1 death

41-50 — 551 confirmed cases (8 new), 33 probable cases (1 fewer), 2 deaths

51-60 — 492 confirmed cases (10 new), 36 probable cases, 6 deaths

61-70 — 381 confirmed cases (8 new), 28 probable cases (3 new), 13 deaths

71+ — 331 confirmed cases (9 new), 28 probable cases (2 new), 40 deaths (1 new)

Additional county case data since vaccinations began Dec. 14, 2020:

Total cases since start of vaccinations: 3,118;

Total cases among individuals who were not reported as fully vaccinated — 2,897 (55 new);

Total breakthrough cases among fully vaccinated — 221 (29 new);

Total deaths among not fully vaccinated individuals — 46;

Total breakthrough deaths among fully vaccinated individuals — 3 (1 new).

A total of 11,366 people in Mason County have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, which is 42.9 percent of the population, according to DHHR, with 9,285 fully vaccinated or 35 percent of the population.

Mason County is currently yellow on the West Virginia County Alert System, having been designated orange since OVP’s last regional COVID update published Nov. 23.

There have been 18 confirmed cases of the Delta variant in Mason County.

Ohio

According to the 2 p.m. update on Wednesday from ODH, there have been 8,944 cases in the past 24 hours (21-day average of 5,398), 425 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 244), 42 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 22) and zero new deaths in the previous 24 hours (21-day average of 62) with 26,587 total reported deaths. (Editor’s Note: Deaths are reported two days per week)

Vaccination rates in Ohio are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 6,771,593 (57.93 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 6,187,653 (52.94 percent of the population).

As of Nov. 24, ODH reports the following breakthrough information:

COVID-19 Deaths among individuals not reported as fully vaccinated — 12,005;

COVID-19 Deaths among fully vaccinated individuals — 564;

COVID-19 Hospitalizations since Jan. 1, 2021 among individuals not reported as fully vaccinated — 38,784;

COVID-19 Hospitalizations since Jan. 1, 2021 among individuals reported as fully vaccinated — 2,171.

West Virginia

According to the 10 a.m. update on Wednesday from DHHR, there have been 295,949 total cases since the beginning of the pandemic, with 1,155 reported since Tuesday’s DHHR update. DHHR reports 23,697 “breakthrough” cases as of Monday with 364 total breakthrough deaths statewide (counts include cases after the start of COVID-19 vaccination/Dec. 14, 2020). There have been a total of 4,895 deaths due to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, with 27 since Tuesday. There are 6,267 currently active cases in the state, with a daily positivity rate of 9.11 and a cumulative positivity rate of 6.23 percent.

Statewide, 1,059,790 West Virginia residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 (59.1 percent of the population). A total of 49.8 percent of the population, 892,381 individuals have been fully vaccinated.

Updated stats for Meigs, Gallia, Mason

