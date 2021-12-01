Addressing Omicron variant, boosters

CHARLESTON — During Tuesday’s briefing, Gov. Jim Justice and state medical experts extensively discussed the Omicron variant of COVID-19, which was identified in South Africa last week, according to a news release from the governor’s office.

“The Omicron variant is a very concerning variant because it has a really large number of mutations,” State Coronavirus Czar Dr. Clay Marsh said. “Whether this variant turns out to be one that outcompetes the Delta variant and becomes the most common variant in the United States, or in West Virginia, we don’t know yet. But what we do know is that COVID remains very active and it is ultimately important for us to make sure that we are vaccinating all of our population fully and boosting the part of our population that is eligible.”

Dr. Marsh went on to say that the potential threat of the Omicron variant, coupled with the state’s hospital capacity already being “half full” from existing COVID-19 cases, should highlight the critical importance of West Virginians either getting their initial vaccinations or their booster shot.

“The time is now for all of us to act very aggressively; to protect ourselves, protect our hospitals, and protect everybody in West Virginia,” Dr. Marsh added. “Particularly for West Virginians 50 and older, it’s so important that you go get vaccinated.”

“This current surge is still taking a major toll in our hospitals right now,” Gov. Justice said. “What’s going to happen when winter comes? What’s going to happen if we go into another surge?”

“You need to run to the fire right now and get your booster shot,” Gov. Justice continued.

The Governor and Jim Hoyer, Director of the West Virginia Joint Interagency Task Force on COVID-19, noted that even with over 222,000 booster doses now having been administered across the state, there remains a substantial drop off between the population who have received at least one vaccine dose versus the number that have been boosted.

“If you’re over 50 years of age and you made the decision to get your shots, how can you not get the booster? How in the world can you take this level of chance?” Gov. Justice said. “We know without any question that their immune systems are now tremendously reduced from when they got their second vaccine. Those people are exposed beyond belief.”

“West Virginians over age 50 are not taking the booster dose fast enough based on what Dr. Marsh is describing, related to the challenges that we face,” Hoyer said. “West Virginians, particularly over the age of 50, we have got to get booster doses and we have got to get booster doses quickly.”

The FDA and the CDC both recently recommended booster doses for all Americans ages 18 and older, provided that at least six months have passed since receiving their two-dose Pfizer/Moderna vaccine series or that at least two months have passed since receiving their one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

West Virginians can go to any location offering COVID-19 vaccines with their vaccination card to receive their booster.

If your card has been lost, you can request a new one from the DHHR.

On Tuesday, Gov. Justice reported there were 5,800 active cases of COVID-19 statewide; down by 954 cases since the Governor’s previous briefing on Wednesday last week.

The active case count is down overall by 23,944 cases since peaking in mid-September, a drop of 80.5% in that time.

The number of hospitalizations was 561; up by 43 over the past week. Since peaking at 1,012, hospitalizations have dropped by 451 (44.6%).

The number of patients in ICUs was 181; up by 4 over the past week. Since peaking at 296, the number of patients in ICUs has dropped overall by 115 (38.9%).

The number of patients on ventilators was 96; down by 6 over the past week. Since peaking at 195, the number of patients on ventilators has dropped overall by 99 (50.8%).

The County Alert System map featured 3 green counties, 6 yellow counties, 6 gold counties, 23 orange counties, and 17 red counties.

Gov. Justice also reported that, per the West Virginia Department of Education, there are currently 21 school outbreaks in 17 counties with 395 confirmed cases.

Gov. Justice also recapped his recent travels across the state with Babydog to celebrate two grand prize winning schools in Round 3 of the “Do it for Babydog: Save a Life, Change your Life” vaccination sweepstakes.

Earlier in the day Tuesday, the Governor and Babydog visited Wirt County Middle School / Wirt County Primary Center in Elizabeth, presenting students and staff with a $50,000 check and hosting a party for the entire school to celebrate.

On Monday, the Governor and Babydog hosted a celebratory party at Cameron Elementary School in Marshall County, presenting students and staff with a $50,000 grand prize check as well.

In addition to the school grand prize winners, an additional 126 individual prize winners were announced earlier today as part of the second week of giveaways in “Do it for Babydog: Round 3.”

Khloe Thayer of Cameron won this week’s individual grand prize of a $50,000 Educational Savings Fund, an additional 25 young West Virginians each won a prize of a $10,000 Educational Savings Fund, and another 100 individuals each won a Lifetime Hunting and Fishing License.

Vaccinated West Virginians still have two more chances to win big in the Babydog sweepstakes.

Online registration to be eligible to win in the next prize drawing will remain open until Sunday, Dec. 5, at 11:59 p.m. EST. Winners will be announced the week of Dec. 6.

The final prize drawing will be held the following week.

Do it for Babydog: Round 3 is open to all West Virginians ages 5-18 who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Children ages 5-17 must have parental consent to be vaccinated and to register.

*Those who previously registered for Round 1 and/or Round 2 of the sweepstakes are required to register again to be eligible for Round 3.

Information provided by the office of Gov. Jim Justice.

Gov. Jim Justice is pictured during Tuesday’s press briefing in Charleston where state medical experts discussed the Omicron variant of COVID-19, which was identified in South Africa last week, and booster shots. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/12/web1_12.2-Jim.jpg Gov. Jim Justice is pictured during Tuesday’s press briefing in Charleston where state medical experts discussed the Omicron variant of COVID-19, which was identified in South Africa last week, and booster shots. Office of Gov. Jim Justice | Courtesy