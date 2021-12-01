POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Fort Randolph, located in Krodel Park, will be hosting its annual Christmas on the Frontier event on Saturday, Dec. 4, by offering open house style tours to the public from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Staffed by 18th century costumed reenactors, this event will feature several areas designed to let visitors experience and learn about 18th century holiday practices.

According to Deb Cassady, Chair of the Fort Randolph Committee, visitors will be able to learn about 18th century holiday traditions as they tour the grounds, and the trading post gift shop will be open for an opportunity to shop for unique gifts.

There is no admission charge to visit Fort Randolph, but donations are always welcomed by the committee.

Also happening at Krodel Park, the annual Christmas light show is open from 5:30 to 9 p.m each night, now through Jan. 1, 2022. Admission is free though donations are appreciated.

Volunteers on the Fort Randolph Committee are pictured in front of the tavern at a previous Christmas on the Frontier event.

Event set for Saturday