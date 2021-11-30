Christmas luncheon highlights senior events

A Christmas luncheon will highlight activities in the month of December for senior citizens in Mason County.

Seniors at both the Mason Senior Center and the Gene Salem Center will enjoy a holiday lunch on Dec. 16. The menu will include baked ham, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, rolls and apple pie.

Limited activities are still being observed at the centers due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Social distancing remains recommended while attending lunches and activities.

At the Salem center, located at 101 Second Street in Point Pleasant, bingo is held every Monday and Friday at 10:30 a.m. A Bible quiz and inspirational music is featured on Thursdays.

On Tuesdays, a word search contest will be held with the exception of Dec. 21, when “Crafts with Yvette” will take place at 10:30 a.m. A special event on Dec. 8 will feature the Senior Center Country Band from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

At the Mason center, located on the corner of Second and Horton streets, bingo is held on Tuesday and Thursday at 10:30 a.m. Electronic games are held on Fridays at 10:30 a.m.

Lunch is served at the centers Monday through Friday at 11:30 a.m. Grab-and-go meals are available at the same time for those who are not comfortable in congregate settings.

Both centers will be closed on Dec. 24 in observance of Christmas, and Dec. 31 for the New Year’s holiday.

Renae Riffle, executive director of the Mason County Action Group, reminds those who attend the centers that when Mason County Schools are closed due to inclement weather, so are the centers. The business office will be open unless weather conditions create an extreme safety issue to staff and caregivers.

For more information on activities or programs for seniors, call the Mason County Action Group at 304-675-2369.

By Mindy Kearns Special to OVP

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

