Christmas in Gallipolis… Parade returns downtown Saturday

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — The Gallia County Convention and Visitors Bureau announces nearly 70 entries are registered for this Saturday’s Gallipolis Christmas Parade.

The parade begins at 1 p.m. in downtown Gallipolis. Parade registration is now closed for the popular event which returns “in person” after going virtual last year due to the pandemic.

According to a news release from the Bureau, “In recognition of their dedication not only to the GCCVB, but to our community the 2021 Christmas Parade Marshal will be the Gallipolis Lions Club.”

“We hope that everyone enjoys this year’s parade and would like to thank the Kiwanis Club for their time and dedication in lining up participants on the day of the parade. Be sure to check out our website for a list of events and activities scheduled throughout the holiday season in Gallipolis and Gallia County for locals and guests alike to enjoy,” stated Amanda Crouse, executive director of the Gallia County Convention and Visitors Bureau.

That list can be found at www.VisitGallia.com or contact the GCCVB at 740-446-6882.

The Gallipolis In Lights display is also currently open at Gallipolis City Park.

Other parades this weekend, include:

The City of Point Pleasant’s Christmas Parade this Friday, Dec. 3, 6 p.m. Line up will begin at 5 p.m. at 12th Street, the parade will end at First Street. The annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony will take place immediately following the parade at Gunn Park, and Bellemead United Methodist Church will be providing hot chocolate. Questions concerning the Christmas Parade, please contact Denny Bellamy, 304-675-6788.

On Saturday, Dec. 4, the New Haven parade will begin at 11 a.m., with line-up starting at 10 a.m. on Layne Street near the community center. Following the parade, Santa will be at the fire station to hear children’s wish lists and give out treats.

Also on Saturday, Dec. 4, in Mason, the parade will begin at noon, with line-up starting at 11 a.m. in the Faith Baptist Church parking lot. After the parade, Santa will be at the town hall to visit and give out treats.

The Middleport Lighted Christmas Parade also returns Saturday, Dec. 4 beginning at 6:30 p.m., with line up at 6 p.m. at the Goodwill parking lot. The parade will end at the Dave Diles Park with concessions, singing and “merriment,” according to a recent announcement sent on behalf of the Middleport Business Association and community volunteers who organize the festivities. Contact the Association’s Facebook page for any additional information.

According to the Olive Township Volunteer Fire Department, the Reedsville Christmas Parade is set for Sunday, Dec. 5 at noon, with lineup at 11:30 a.m. at the Belleville Locks and Dam. The Reedsville Christmas Tree Lighting is at 6:30 p.m., Monday, Dec. 6, also at the Belleville Locks and Dam.

Beth Sergent contributed to this story.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

After going virtual in 2020 due to the pandemic, the Gallipolis Christmas Parade returns “in person” to downtown this Saturday. Pictured is Santa from the 2019 parade. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/11/web1_DSC_0876.jpg After going virtual in 2020 due to the pandemic, the Gallipolis Christmas Parade returns “in person” to downtown this Saturday. Pictured is Santa from the 2019 parade. OVP File Photo

Parade returns downtown Saturday