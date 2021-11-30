Christmas plans for Mason, New Haven

MASON, W.Va. — Christmas activities in the Bend Area have been finalized for Saturday with parades in both New Haven and Mason beginning the day.

The New Haven parade will begin at 11 a.m., with line-up starting at 10 a.m. on Layne Street near the community center. Following the parade, Santa will be at the fire station to hear children’s wish lists and give out treats.

In Mason, the parade will begin at noon, with line-up starting at 11 a.m. in the Faith Baptist Church parking lot. After the parade, Santa will be at the town hall to visit and give out treats.

Earlier in the day, beginning at 10 a.m., the New Haven Fire Department Auxiliary will host its annual “Christmas Craft Show.” The show will continue until 3 p.m. and it is recommended that those attending wear masks, according to Auxiliary President Shelby Duncan. Door prizes will be given out throughout the event.

From 3 to 6 p.m., residents can return to Mason for “Christmas in the Park.” The event will climax with the lighting of the town tree at 6 p.m.

Hayrides will be ongoing during Christmas in the Park, as well as food vendors selling vegetable soup, chicken and noodles, and baked goods. The Broken Bread Catering food trailer will also be on hand.

Anna, Elsa, and Olaf from the movie “Frozen” will be at the park from 3 to 5 p.m. Also at 3 p.m., B.J. Kreseen from the Next Level band will be singing, as well as leading those attending in Christmas carols.

Entertainment will include youth dancers performing a scene from “The Nutcracker” at 4:30 p.m., and a children’s hand bell performance from the Mason United Methodist Church. There will be a backdrop for pictures with Santa, who will be giving out treats.

Free hot cocoa will be given away while supplies last. There will be door prizes, as well as crafts for the kids. The Mason Library will be handing out children’s books.

The park will be decorated with over 20 lighted trees placed there by residents, some in honor or memory of loved ones. The town tree is a live evergreen that has been planted this year in the grassy area of the circle at the park.

Trees are also being placed in the New Haven park for the holiday season. A tree in memory of the late Tyler Grimm, a former employee, will be erected at town hall.

Another event later in December will be a house decorating contest in Mason. Open only to residents within the municipality, participants must register by Dec. 17 by calling the town hall at 304-773-5200. Judging will take place Dec. 20 and all lights should be on by 6 p.m. Prizes include $100 for first place, $75 for second, and $50 for third.

By Mindy Kearns Special to OVP

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

