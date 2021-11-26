Board of Ed approves personnel, discusses program

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Board of Education met this week approving personnel and discussing the new iReady program.

Board members Ashley Cossin, Meagan Bonecutter, Rhonda Tennant and Dale Shobe were present at the meeting. Jared Billings was present via phone. Superintendent Keith Burdette was also present.

Burdette updated the board on the Comprehensive Educational Facilities Plan CEFP update, saying that since a new CEFP was approved in the spring the only thing that needed done was some updated numbers, such as enrollment numbers. The CEFP will be sent to the school building authority and state department of education by Dec. 1.

During the superintendent’s report, Burdette said he will be participating in an upcoming round table in Parkersburg on trade organizations to brainstorm ways to strengthen areas and knowledge on how to share the opportunities with students.

“We’re trying to brainstorm ways to frame the relationship in all the technical education… and opportunities in those areas as they transition from education to employment,” Burdette said.

Burdette said there will be some special education monitoring and desk audits throughout the county from Dec. 7 to Dec. 10.

Burdette asked to have the first calendar hearing for the 2022-23 school year, on the Dec. 14 meeting and the second calendar meeting at the first school board meeting in January, hopefully making a decision by February.

Burdette said the first round of diagnostics for the new iReady program the county is using, are available for teachers to review.

According to the programs website, “i-Ready is an online program for reading and/or mathematics that will help your student’s teacher(s) determine your student’s needs, personalize their learning, and monitor progress throughout the school year. i-Ready allows your teacher(s) to meet your student exactly where they are and provides data to increase your student’s learning gains. i-Ready consists of two parts: Diagnostic and Personalized Instruction.”

Billings asked if it was possible for a presentation to be made to the board to explain iReady further.

Burdette said that was something he had been thinking about as well and that he thinks after the first round of diagnostics is “unpacked” it could be a great opportunity for a few principals to come and explain the program.

Tennat asked if parents received any feedback from the testing.

Kim Burris director of federal programs, said while there are no specific reports that go out to families, teachers are able to explain the results during meetings with parents.

Tennant said it would be nice to have something to give out to parents. Bonecutter agreed, saying “especially over the summer, they can work on it outside of iReady.”

Burris said she would contact them and see what may be available for that, noting how accommodating the program coordinators have been, saying, “they’ve done everything we’ve asked them.”

The meeting ended in executive session for Burdette to give a couple of updates on legal matters with no action to be made.

