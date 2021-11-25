First Lady unveils official 2021 Christmas Ornament

CHARLESTON — First Lady Cathy Justice joined West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History Curator Randall Reid-Smith this week to unveil her official 2021 Limited Edition Christmas Ornament. This year’s ornament was made by Beckley glass artist, John DesMeules.

First Lady Cathy Justice and WVDACH Curator Randall Reid-Smith at Tuesday’s ceremony

“This is our fifth year designing an ornament that is completely handmade in West Virginia. I’m proud of the tradition and the way the ornament design promotes West Virginia and continues to represent the many diverse and wonderful artists that we have in our great state,” First Lady Justice said.

“Visiting John in his workshop at Tamarack was very special,” the First Lady continued. “I can see the passion he has for his craft, and I’m excited to share his work with so many West Virginians.”

The 2021 ornament features a red, green, and gold swirl design, blown into the shape of a round glass sphere. The shape of West Virginia is sandblasted on the front, with a gold star where Charleston is located. The ornament is adorned with a hunter green and gold satin ribbon for hanging. Each ornament is numbered on the reverse side and signed by the artist.

“I was honored to be asked to design the First Lady’s Christmas ornament this year. It has been a highlight of my career and I am so thankful for the opportunity,” DesMeules said. “It was a true blessing!”

In keeping with tradition, the limited number of 500 ornaments are available for purchase at the Culture Center in Charleston and at Tamarack in Beckley for $25 each. As part of the First Lady’s efforts to support local artists, proceeds from the 2021 Limited Edition Christmas Ornament will go directly to DesMeules to support future creations and broaden West Virginia’s artistic footprint.

Information provided by the office of First Lady Cathy Justice.

First Lady Cathy Justice unveils the ornament with artist John DesMeules.