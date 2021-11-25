OHIO VALLEY — The Saturday following Thanksgiving has become one of the most important shopping days of the year, particularly in small towns such as those in our region.

Small Business Saturday launched 12 years ago by American Express to encourage people to support small businesses and “Shop Local.”

Sandwiched between the traditional shopping days of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Small Business Saturday is a favorite among local shops and shoppers, as well as being an important part of the local economy.

Shoppers will find a variety of one-of-a-kind items not on cargo ships, but at hometown merchants this year and any year.

“Let’s all do our part on Saturday, November 27th, during ‘Small Business Saturday,’ and support our local merchants regardless where they are located throughout our historic city,” Point Pleasant Mayor Brian Billings said. “These local store owners are supportive of helping our city, schools, churches and organizations when called upon. Over the past couple of years as you know it has been tough on many of these great business leaders and they have remained opened. What would we do without them! These businesses play a vital role in helping to bring visitors to our area. You and I can continue to support our local businesses and make this Saturday, November 27th, the best ‘Small Business Saturday’ ever. Show your Point Pleasant pride and shop local.”

It’s estimated in downtown Point Pleasant alone, six new businesses have opened this year. Many are planning Small Business Saturday sales and events.

It’s also a busy weekend in Pomeroy, Ohio as well with not only Small Business Saturday but an Open House event held by merchants on Sunday, the same day as the Pomeroy Christmas Parade in the heart of downtown.

The parade will kick-off at 2 p.m. Sunday from the Pomeroy ball fields and continue through Main Street. Lineup begins at 1 p.m. Merchants in the village will be open from noon-4 p.m. this Sunday, and encourage shoppers to visit them before and after the parade. They would also like to remind everyone on Small Business Saturday, merchants will honor their individual hours, and many will have their own specials and door prize drawings.

As previously reported by Ohio Valley Publishing, Pomeroy Merchant’s Association President Paige Cleek advised all the shops are decorated for the holidays and well stocked despite some previous concerns with shortages.

“All of us look for things we know our customers will enjoy, handmade and customized pieces that are one of a kind, something that only they carry,” Cleek said. “Many shoppers come here just to find that sort of item. It seems each shop has become known for something different, and our shoppers love to come here to purchase gifts that carry the merchant’s name, it makes it special for the giver and the recipient.”

Many shoppers will also be traveling to Gallia County, especially with the annual Gallipolis In Lights event now aglow in City Park and at the Gallipolis Public Use Area along the Ohio River. Gallipolis In Lights opened Wednesday night for the season. While looking at the lights, shoppers can also look for that unique gift downtown and throughout Gallia.

“Small Business Saturday is a great way to support local businesses which are the true heart of any small community,” Josh Wellington, executive director of the Gallia County Chamber of Commerce, said. “While the national narrative is often about the traditional Black Friday events and sales, Small Business Saturday showcases those smaller, hometown businesses that are unique to every area. The Gallia County Chamber of Commerce is a proud to count many of these small businesses as members of our organization and any time they can get this type of spotlight on their goods and services it only helps their endeavors. We truly believe that the growth of small businesses will help all aspects of small-town life from tourism revenue to population and job growth. As the small business community grows, so to does the community as a whole.”

