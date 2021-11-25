FRN updated on events, organizations… Mason Co. Family Christmas Dec. 11

POINT PLEASANT — The Family Resource Network (FRN) recently held its monthly meeting, getting updates from organizations across the county and discussed plans for the annual Mason County Family Christmas event.

During the director’s report, Director Greg Fowler said all of the first quarter reports for the FRN have been submitted and the organization’s funding from the Department of Health and Human Resources is up to date.

Fowler said the annual survey will be released closer to the end of the calendar year. He encouraged everyone who receives one to complete it.

“Everyone that attends the meetings or works with the FRN, it’s to get their input on how the FRN is operating,” Fowler said. “It’s very, very important. I would tremendously appreciate if you filled it out.”

Bree Ramey gave a report on the Mason County Baby Pantry.

“We have 201 kids signed kids signed up for Christmas, as of now,” Ramey said. “We expect that number to increase, we’re still taking referrals. Jassica [Legg] has already gotten a number of those sponsored. I think we will be able to do as many, if not more than last year.”

Ramey said Heights Methodist Church has contacted her about getting 40-50 of the Greenbrier Dream Tree presents to gift during the church’s party for their neighborhood children.

Ramey also reported on teen court, saying one case was heard during the past month with four more cases to be heard.

Roni Wheeler said there was a large number of volunteers during the recent food truck distribution. Ramey added that over 200 vehicles came through the distribution line, many with multiple families.

The organization is working to install a blessings box at Roosevelt Elementary School, the last major box the organization has to install in the county.

A resource directory is being updated and Ramey said it has been a year since it has been updated.

“I want to make sure all of our information if up to date,” Ramey said.

Ramey said she participates in a rural health initiative program, representing the FRN and Prevention Coalition and through it has been offered free social media assistance from graduate students at the University of Pennsylvania. The students will also be assisting in setting up a full website for the organization.

“They gave me a lot of information and input on good options for us and what we need to look for,” Ramey said. “Once we do that, we’ll be able to change it much more easily and keep it updated much more easily. I’m super excited about that.”

The annual Mason County Family Christmas event was discussed. The event will be Saturday, Dec. 11 from 10 a.m. to noon at the old Central School gym.

Fowler said those wanting to set up a table to do a craft with youth during the event need to let him know immediately.

Brittany Brewer with Contact Rape Crisis reported she would be working with Wahama Junior/Senior High School on a 12-week prevention curriculum starting Jan. 21, 2022.

Pleasant Valley Hospital CEO, Jeff Noblin, FACHE said COVID-19 numbers were slowly rising again.

“It’s just been pretty busy here at the hospital,” Noblin said. “Not seeing nearly as much COVID as we were in Mason County just several weeks ago, but after about two weeks, the numbers are starting to trend back up. So, just encourage everybody to stay vigilant and get vaccinated if you haven’t been vaccinated previously and try to social distance as best as you can.”

Noblin said the hospital is working on expanding primary care with projects in Gallipolis and Gallia County, Ohio and Jackson County, West Virginia, in and around Ripley.

The next FRN meeting will be held on January 14 at 4 p.m.

Mason Co. Family Christmas Dec. 11

