Reported fatal shooting under investigation… Suspect in custody

LETART, W.Va. — One person is dead and one is in custody following a fatal shooting early Wednesday morning, according to Mason County Sheriff Corey Miller.

Sheriff Miller told Ohio Valley Publishing there was a reported shooting on Gun Club Road in Letart, W.Va. that resulted in a fatality. The victim has not yet been identified.

“We arrested the suspected shooter at the scene without incident,” Miller said.

That suspect was later identified as William L. Ingram, III, 60, via a post on the Facebook page for the sheriff’s office. Ingram was booked into the Western Regional Jail on Wednesday, charged with murder, according to the jail’s website.

The Facebook post from the sheriff’s office also stated “a third party” had reportedly fled Ingram’s residence and called 911 after Ingram allegedly shot an unknown male victim multiple times.

The shooting remains under investigation, Miller added.

“I want to make sure the citizens of the surrounding area know that at this time, we believe this to be an isolated incident,” Sheriff Miller stated via the Facebook post.

The story will be updated when more information is available.

Beth Sergent contributed to this story.

Brittany Hively is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Follow her on Twitter @britthively; reach her at (740) 446-2342 ext 2555.

