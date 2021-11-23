Prevention Coalition updated on trainings, events

POINT PLEASANT — The Prevention Coalition recently held its monthly meeting giving updates and discussing future Naloxone trainings.

Ronie Wheeler, coalition coordinator, reported that he took red ribbons, handouts, drug prevention information and other things that could be given out to Point Pleasant and Wahama Junior/Senior High School.

Wheeler said a drug take-back day event was not held this year in Point Pleasant but it is already in his calendar to be prepared for next year.

The coalition participated in the New Haven Fall Festival this year.

“Lora Wells was at the New Haven Fall Festival,” Wheeler said. “I dropped a bunch of stuff off for her in the way of water bottles, stuff for the kids, backpacks, things like that, that she could hand out at the Fall Festival.”

Wheeler said there are additional items left in storage for future needs.

Wheeler said he has went through Naloxone training and if anyone needs the training, it could be arranged.

“That comes in kind of handy if you happen to be driving down the road, see somebody laying on the sidewalk, at least we can help,” Wheeler said.

The coalition discussed various things that need to be completed throughout the year.

The addition of a drug dropoff box to Pleasant Valley Hospital was discussed.

“We’d love to have one,” said Jeff Noblin, FACHE- CEO Pleasant Valley Hospital.

“We can set one up for you then,” Wheeler said. “We’ll get one in there and get that set up.”

Richard Sargent, Point Pleasant Junior/Senior High School SADD chapter advisor, gave an update on the school’s chapter.

Sargent said during Red Ribbon Week, a large number of ribbons were handed out at the homecoming game, along with water bottles and literature.

“In school the following week, we did a contest at lunchtime,” Sargent said. “We handed out, kind of quizzes, to a couple hundred of the students that wanted them. We had answers to that quiz all over the school, so it was a learning experience. Students went around and they [found] the answers to the different questions about substance abuse and the statistics around substance abuse, bullying and so on. At the end of the week, from all the ones that were turned in, we chose one, checked to make sure it had all the right answers and gave a $25 gift card.”

Sargent reported he attended a meeting with other area SADD advisors the day before the coalition meeting, gaining valuable information. He said the school has been busy and the organization plans to jump back into things after Thanksgiving break.

The next Mason County Prevention Coalition meeting will be Jan. 14, 2022 at 4 p.m.

