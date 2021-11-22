Town of Mason Christmas events set

MASON — Christmas events were discussed when the Mason Town Council held its most recent meeting.

Present were Mayor Kristopher Clark, Recorder Mindy Kearns, and council members Sarah Stover, Jill Nelson, Steve Ohlinger, Bob Reed and Barry Taylor.

The Christmas parade will be held on Dec. 4 at noon. Line-up will begin at 11 a.m. in the Faith Baptist Church parking lot. Santa will be at the town hall after the parade and will hand out a treat packet.

From 3 to 6 p.m. the same day, the town will celebrate “Christmas in the Park.” There will be activities, music, food and craft vendors, and more. Santa will also make an appearance there, and the lighting of the town Christmas tree will occur. Full details of the event will be forthcoming.

Christmas Trees in the Park will take place again this year. Participants will provide their own tree, decorations, and extension cord. They can be placed from Nov. 27 until noon on Dec. 4. Those wishing to participate must register by calling the town hall at 304-773-5200.

A Christmas house decorating contest will be held, with cash prizes of $100 for first place, $75 for second, and $50 for third. Those living within the municipality and wishing to compete must register prior to Dec. 17. Judging will take place the evening of Dec. 20, with all lights to be turned on by 6 p.m.

In other action, the council:

Heard a report from the mayor that the new town website is operational at townofmason.com;

Agreed to purchase Christmas trees for the park and town hall;

Tabled a decision until spring on what to do with the old playground equipment that was razed;

Agreed to give end-of-year incentives in the amount of $325 for full-time employees and $175 for part-time employees;

Agreed to spend up to $500 for additional holiday lights and decorations;

Approved the second and final reading of an amendment to an ordinance to include “tents” to the items residents cannot reside in permanently;

Approved building permits for Rich Redman for a new roof and house repairs, Homer Newell to replace a garage door, and Donnie Fowler for a storage building; and,

Issued a business permit for Ricky and Hannah Kearns for a dog boarding kennel, “Sleepin’ Dog.”

The next meeting will be Dec. 2 at 6:30 p.m.

