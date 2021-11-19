Town of New Haven purchases building

NEW HAVEN — Town offices will be moving next door in New Haven, after council members voted at a recent meeting to purchase a larger building.

Present were Mayor Phil Serevicz, Recorder Becky Benson, and council members Jessica Rickard, Colton McKinney, Steve Carpenter, Stephen Ohlinger, Jr., and Roy Dale Grimm.

The council approved buying the building formerly housing a dentist office in the amount of $50,000. The money will come from the American Rescue Plan funds the town is receiving.

While it was discussed at a previous meeting to use additional rescue plan funds to make improvements to the facility, the vote was to buy only the building. Prior discussion included installing a drive-through window, installing new flooring, and razing the current city building to make a parking lot.

Also during the meeting, Rickard gave an update on the possible purchase of a new garbage truck. She said she is finding it difficult to get anything resolved due to there being no proper paper work, such as maintenance logs or proof of mileage. Rickard added she is still trying to find grants, and is working with state and county officials.

In other action, the council:

Approved a building permit for William Zuspan to build a duplex on Ann Street;

Discussed Christmas activities, including a parade, bazaar, and trees in the park;

Agreed to block traffic on Fifth Street during the Veterans Day service;

Appointed Buzzy Duncan as temporary zoning officer;

Agreed to cancel the town cell phones, with the exception of one; and,

Agreed to purchase a jackhammer.

A special meeting to discuss personnel matters was also held recently.

Present were Mayor Serevicz, Recorder Benson, and council members McKinney, Carpenter, Ohlinger and Grimm. Rickard was absent.

The council members discussed correcting the department each employee is paid from, and the clocking in and out of employees. Members went into executive session prior to returning to the public meeting and adjourning.

