A Farm Museum Christmas

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — The West Virginia State Farm Museum is getting ready for its largest event of the year, the drive-thru Christmas light show.

The light show will begin Dec. 5 and run until Dec. 20 from 6 to 9 p.m. each night.

The drive-thru Christmas light event is free to the public, but donations are accepted. While the event is not a fundraiser by traditional definition, said Tim Kidwell, executive director, it is one of the biggest financial supporters for the museum.

Along with Christmas lights, Santa Claus will be out, waving at children and handing out candy canes.

“Santa is in the green building, ” Kidwell said.

Kidwell said different organizations and volunteers have “sponsored” buildings around the museum to decorate, with the museum providing the lights.

“It’s awesome that they ‘adopt’ them to come [out] and put the lights on, it gives it their own personality,” Kidwell said. “That’s one of the things I really like about having people adopt a building.”

At the time Ohio Valley Publishing spoke with Kidwell there were still a couple of buildings that could be sponsored.

The West Virginia Farm Museum store will be open Monday through Saturday from 3 to 5 p.m. for visitors to stop by and pickup some apple butter, handmade rugs and other locally-made Christmas gifts.

Brittany Hively is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Follow her on Twitter @britthively; reach her at (740) 446-2342 ext 2555.

