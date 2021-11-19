Big Bend Beardsmen support Bend Area C.A.R.E.

The Big Bend Beardsmen recently made a $2,000 donation to the Bend Area C.A.R.E. organization to assist with their “Kids for Christmas” program. The donation will help purchase toys and clothing for needy children in the Bend Area. Pictured above are representatives from each group. The Bend Area C.A.R.E. organization is seeking new members. Meetings are held each Thursday at 8 p.m. at the American Legion in New Haven. One of the main goals of the organization is to provide gifts for needy children at Christmas, with the next fundraiser being a benefit bingo event on Dec. 4. For more information, contact Leonard Koenig at 740-591-2431.

The Big Bend Beardsmen recently made a $2,000 donation to the Bend Area C.A.R.E. organization to assist with their “Kids for Christmas” program. The donation will help purchase toys and clothing for needy children in the Bend Area. Pictured above are representatives from each group. The Bend Area C.A.R.E. organization is seeking new members. Meetings are held each Thursday at 8 p.m. at the American Legion in New Haven. One of the main goals of the organization is to provide gifts for needy children at Christmas, with the next fundraiser being a benefit bingo event on Dec. 4. For more information, contact Leonard Koenig at 740-591-2431. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/11/web1_11.20-Beards.jpg The Big Bend Beardsmen recently made a $2,000 donation to the Bend Area C.A.R.E. organization to assist with their “Kids for Christmas” program. The donation will help purchase toys and clothing for needy children in the Bend Area. Pictured above are representatives from each group. The Bend Area C.A.R.E. organization is seeking new members. Meetings are held each Thursday at 8 p.m. at the American Legion in New Haven. One of the main goals of the organization is to provide gifts for needy children at Christmas, with the next fundraiser being a benefit bingo event on Dec. 4. For more information, contact Leonard Koenig at 740-591-2431. Courtesy