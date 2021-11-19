A young pup named Licorice and a fun cat named Prissy are this week’s Shelter Pets of the Week, available for adoption at the Mason County Animal Shelter. Adoption fees cover spay and neutering where applicable and a rabies vaccine.
Prissy is around two to three years old and spayed. She is a playful and fun-loving feline. Those interested in bringing Prissy home may contact the Mason County Animal Shelter at 304-675-6458. Shelter hours are noon to 4 p.m., Monday-Friday.
Licorice is a seven to eight-month-old, small black lab. Licorice has lots of love to give. Those interested in bringing Licorice home may contact the Mason County Animal Shelter at 304-675-6458. Shelter hours are noon to 4 p.m., Monday-Friday.