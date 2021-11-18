Barr, Hunter join HNB Board of Directors

RACINE, Ohio — Home National Bank (HNB) recently announced the addition of Tonja Hunter and Michael “Mick” Barr to its Board of Directors.

According to a news release from HNB, Hunter is a lifelong resident of Racine, Ohio, graduating from Southern High School in 1983. Hunter, with her husband, Dr. Doug Hunter, raised four adult children, Jacob (Ashton) Hunter, Emma (Weston) Roberts, Lucas (Hannah) Hunter and Eli Hunter and are the grandparents of three grandchildren, Easton, Adler and Elliott with Tatum on the way.

Tonja is very active in the Racine and Meigs County community. She is a charter member of the Racine Area Community Organization serving in various roles since its inception over 25 years ago. She is a longtime member of the Meigs County Soil and Water Board as well as a past board member for the Farm Service Agency. Tonja is also active in the Racine First Baptist Church where she is a lifetime member.

Barr is a lifelong resident of Meigs County, Ohio, graduating from Meigs High School in 1998 and Ohio University in 2003. In 2008, Barr earned his Juris Doctorate from Capital University Law School, with honors. Barr resides in Minersville, Ohio with his wife, Danielle, and son, Nolan. Mick has been a partner at Little, Sheets & Barr, LLP since 2012, where he serves individual and business clients in many different areas of the law. Mick also serves as Judge of the Meigs County Court. He is a member of the Board of Directors of the Meigs County Community Improvement Corporation, and the Meigs County, West Virginia, and Ohio State Bar Associations.

Chairman of the Board, Bill Nease, said “I am excited Tonja and Mick have joined our Board. I am confident these additions will allow Home National Bank to sustain its mission to remain a locally owned bank that invests in our customers and communities to help them grow and prosper.”

Home National Bank is a full service community bank, led by a local Board of Directors. HNB is focused on meeting the banking needs of Meigs County and surrounding communities by offering local, personal service. Home National Bank provides a full range of financial services including business, personal, and mortgage loans. HNB currently operates three full service locations in Racine, Syracuse, and Middleport. Find out more about us at www.homenatlbank.com and find us on Facebook as, Home National Bank.

Information provided by HNB.

Pictured from left are new members of the Home National Bank Board of Directors Michael “Mick” Barr and Tonja Hunter, along with HNB Chairman of the Board Bill Nease. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/11/web1_11.19-HUnter.jpg Pictured from left are new members of the Home National Bank Board of Directors Michael “Mick” Barr and Tonja Hunter, along with HNB Chairman of the Board Bill Nease. HNB | Courtesy