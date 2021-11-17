Remembering ‘The 75’

On Nov. 14, 1970, a chartered plane slammed into a hillside just short of Huntington’s Tri-State Airport near Ceredo, killing all 75 of the passengers and crew. The victims included nearly the entire Marshall University football team, all but one of their coaches, and several fans. Last week, Marshall’s football team played the annual “75 game” in Huntington. Pictured are Coach Charles Huff and team members with their special “75” helmets, linking arms and lining up before the game which ended in a loss to UAB. The Herd will be back in action at 3:30 p.m. Saturday when they travel to face the Charlotte 49ers. Information on the 1970 tragedy provided by The West Virginia Encyclopedia found at www.wvencyclopedia.org.

On Nov. 14, 1970, a chartered plane slammed into a hillside just short of Huntington’s Tri-State Airport near Ceredo, killing all 75 of the passengers and crew. The victims included nearly the entire Marshall University football team, all but one of their coaches, and several fans. Last week, Marshall’s football team played the annual “75 game” in Huntington. Pictured are Coach Charles Huff and team members with their special “75” helmets, linking arms and lining up before the game which ended in a loss to UAB. The Herd will be back in action at 3:30 p.m. Saturday when they travel to face the Charlotte 49ers. Information on the 1970 tragedy provided by The West Virginia Encyclopedia found at www.wvencyclopedia.org. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/11/web1_11.18-Game.jpg On Nov. 14, 1970, a chartered plane slammed into a hillside just short of Huntington’s Tri-State Airport near Ceredo, killing all 75 of the passengers and crew. The victims included nearly the entire Marshall University football team, all but one of their coaches, and several fans. Last week, Marshall’s football team played the annual “75 game” in Huntington. Pictured are Coach Charles Huff and team members with their special “75” helmets, linking arms and lining up before the game which ended in a loss to UAB. The Herd will be back in action at 3:30 p.m. Saturday when they travel to face the Charlotte 49ers. Information on the 1970 tragedy provided by The West Virginia Encyclopedia found at www.wvencyclopedia.org. Colton Jeffries | OVP