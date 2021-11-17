Arnott named president of Farmers Bank

POMEROY, Ohio — The Board of Directors of Farmers Bank & Savings Co. this week announced Shawn Arnott has been named the Bank’s President effective Nov. 15. Paul M. Reed will remain the bank’s CEO and Chairman of the Board. Arnott will remain the Bank’s Chief Financial Officer in addition to his duties as President.

With the announcement, Chairman Reed said, “The Board of Directors is focused on the Bank’s continued growth and is taking steps to secure our future for years to come. This move puts Shawn at the center of our day-to-day operations while I devote more time to strategic planning and business development. We started this transition over two years ago and have full confidence that Shawn is the right person for the job. He is a talented banker who has spent his career making Farmers Bank better for our employees, customers and shareholders.”

Arnott joined Farmers Bank in 1994 as a part-time Teller and has worked in many functions over the years including operations, accounting and finance. He was named the Bank’s Controller in 2004 and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer in 2008. He has also served as Vice President and Treasurer of Farmers Bancshares, Inc., the Bank’s holding company, since 2008.

He is a graduate of Southern High School, Ohio University (Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration) and the Graduate School of Banking at the University of Wisconsin in Madison, Wisconsin. He also attended the Ohio Bankers League Blythe School of Banking and the Bank Administrative Institute’s Financial Management School at Vanderbilt University.

Arnott is a life-long resident of Meigs County with strong family and community values. He and his wife, Billi Jo, live in Middleport with their three children: Cole, Emiliana and Juliet. In his free time, he enjoys hanging out with the family dogs, baseball and Jeeps.

“I could not have imagined where my career would take me when I joined the bank, and I am humbled for the confidence of the Board of Directors and Mr. Reed,” Arnott said. “To have such a rewarding career in my hometown is something for which I’m incredibly grateful and I am blessed to work with wonderful professionals here.”

Arnott will be the fifth president since Farmers Bank was founded in 1904.

Farmers Bank is a community bank headquartered in Pomeroy, Ohio with branch offices in Pomeroy, Tuppers Plains and Gallipolis, Ohio and Mason, Point Pleasant and Hurricane, West Virginia.

Information provided by Farmers Bank.

