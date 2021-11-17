Preparing for opening night

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Point Pleasant city workers have been busy assembling Christmas decorations and displays to set up for the annual Krodel Light Show, a process which takes weeks but is moving towards opening night set for Nov. 20.

The Christmas display is a collection of large light fixtures and displays set up around the park, allowing visitors to stay warm in their vehicles as they drive through, checking out the displays.

The display is a fundraising project sponsored by and supporting Main Street Point Pleasant and the organization’s mission which is, “through preservation-minded economic development that capitalizes on our natural and historic resources and by promoting the common interests of our merchants, we strive to make our downtown a place loved by locals and tourists alike, the foremost among the historic small towns of the Ohio Valley,” according to its website.

A part of the display is a gingerbread house that sits at the beginning of the lights, where volunteers take up collections and usually hand out candy canes to children.

Main Street Director Chris Rizer, said the donated money goes towards various efforts depending on the year.

“The donations that come into the Krodel Light Show supports Main Street Point Pleasant’s mission,” Rizer said. “The primary use of the donations is supporting our efforts to apply for grants, match grants and get projects moving downtown.”

With a number of displays being older, restoration has been a huge project, Rizer said.

“But normally, a good portion of the light show money goes back into the light show to get new light bulbs, new displays,” Rizer said. “We’re trying to have more trees and picnic shelters decorated, so more peripheral stuff. No new major displays [this year]. We’re in the process of converting the old displays to LED, that’s the major cost right now. LED bulbs are about double the cost of the old bulbs, so a little bit every year, we’re converting it over to LED.”

Rizer said the more sponsors the light show has, the more money that will go into Main Street initiatives.

Currently the light show hosts displays made from the Mason County Career Center — who also made the gingerbread house, Lakin Correctional Center and Jail and from Rileighs Outdoor Decor — the company has had a contract with Main Street for 18 years, Rizer said.

Rizer said the city is a big supporter donating the labor and electricity.

“We pay for the lights, the displays, the extension cords, all the materials,” Rizer said. “The city workers rewire the displays and put them up every year and then they hook everything up.”

Main Street also purchased the lights and wreaths along Main Street with the city putting the decorations up, Rizer said.

Volunteers collecting donations and handing out candy canes are currently the Women’s Club, FFA, 4-H and some high school students. Rizer said any organization or person that would like to volunteer can contact him at the Main Street office or email him. 304-675-3844; crizer@pointpleasantwv.org.

The Krodel Light Show will begin Nov. 20 and run until Jan. 1, 2022 from 5:30 to 9 p.m each night.

© 2021, Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

The Krodel Light Show will officially begin Nov. 20 and run through Jan. 1, 2022 from 5:30 to 9 p.m. each night. Pictured are some of the unsung heroes of the light show, workers with the City of Point Pleasant who put up and take down all those light displays. Workers are pictured on Wednesday preparing for the opening night of the show. The city was also placing more gravel on the roadway this week at Krodel Park with an influx of vehicles expected over the holidays. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/11/web1_11.18-City.jpg The Krodel Light Show will officially begin Nov. 20 and run through Jan. 1, 2022 from 5:30 to 9 p.m. each night. Pictured are some of the unsung heroes of the light show, workers with the City of Point Pleasant who put up and take down all those light displays. Workers are pictured on Wednesday preparing for the opening night of the show. The city was also placing more gravel on the roadway this week at Krodel Park with an influx of vehicles expected over the holidays. Beth Sergent | OVP

Krodel Christmas Light Show to begin

By Brittany Hively bhively@aimmediamidwest.com

Brittany Hively is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Follow her on Twitter @britthively; reach her at (740) 446-2342 ext 2555.

Brittany Hively is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Follow her on Twitter @britthively; reach her at (740) 446-2342 ext 2555.