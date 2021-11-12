A sweet and family-friendly pup named Marsha and an affectionate and adorable feline named Millie are this week’s Shelter Pets of the Week, available for adoption at the Mason County Animal Shelter. Adoption fees cover spay and neutering where applicable and a rabies vaccine.

Millie is a two to three-year-old, spayed female. She is friendly and loves to play with other cats and children. Those interested in giving Millie a comfy lap to cuddle and a loving home may contact the Mason County Animal Shelter at 304-675-6458. Shelter hours are noon to 4 p.m., Monday-Friday.

https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/11/web1_DSC_0216.jpg Millie is a two to three-year-old, spayed female. She is friendly and loves to play with other cats and children. Those interested in giving Millie a comfy lap to cuddle and a loving home may contact the Mason County Animal Shelter at 304-675-6458. Shelter hours are noon to 4 p.m., Monday-Friday. Courtesy

Marsha is an 11 month-old, mixed large breed dog. She is part of a litter of four, loves other dogs, farm animals and children. Marsha is very docile and loving. Those interested in being Marsha’s new best friend may contact the Mason County Animal Shelter at 304-675-6458. Shelter hours are noon to 4 p.m., Monday-Friday.