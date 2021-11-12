Board of Ed approves personnel, agenda items

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Board of Education approved a number of regular and extra-curricular personnel at the recent business meeting.

Board members Ashley Cossin, Jared Billings, Meagan Bonecutter, Rhonda Tennant and Dale Shobe were present along with Superintendent Keith Burdette.

The board approved the request of two Cabell County students to attend school in Mason County for the current school year.

Upon recommendation the board approved Chris Pinkerton as an approved driver for the current year. His record has already been checked with the West Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles.

The resignation of Lydia Gordon, nurse, due to retirement was approved effective December 31, 2021.

“I hope she has a great retirement, but boy we hate to lose her, she’s been outstanding,” Tennant said.

Family medical leave for Andrea Justus, kindergarten teacher Point Pleasant Primary School (PPPS) and Trinity Dean, aide PPPS was approved for a maximum of 12 weeks, unpaid.

The employment of Diane Redman as a kindergarten teacher at PPPS was approved effective November 29.

The transfer of Linda Cook from LD/BD/MI/AU teacher Point Pleasant Intermediate School (PPIS) to Title I teacher at PPIS for the 2022/2023 school year was approved.

The resignation of David Jarvis, custodian PPPS for retirement was approved, effective December 31.

The transfer of Rebecca Porter, Roosevelt Elementary School from cook to bus operator, effective Nov. 12 was approved.

The transfer of bus operator Brenna Shobe from route #133 to route #143 was approved, effective Nov. 12 was approved.

The employment of Marla Cottrill as secretary PPIS and Cleo Smith as substitute cook were approved.

The resignation of Johnathan Hersman as technology integration support PPIS, effective Oct. 28 was approved and the employment of Hersman as school level technology integration for Roosevelt Elementary School was approved.

Linda Cook and Andrea Henderson were approved as virtual special education teachers on an as needed basis for the current year.

The employment of Jessica Wood, transition/pre-ETS_career work exploration on an as needed basis was approved.

The placement of Johnathan Pinson and David McCutcheon as athletic assistants for Point Pleasant Junior/Senior High School were approved. It was noted these are unpaid positions.

The ratification of a number of checks and purchase card check numbers totalling $1,415,783.95 were approved.

There was no action on agenda item 7.05 involving the approval of a director of elementary education.

There was no discussion on agenda item 13.01, involving property matters.

The meeting ended in executive session with no action to allow Superintendent Burdette to update the board on the superintendent goals for the current year.

The next meeting will be Nov. 23 at 6 p.m.

© 2021, Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

By Brittany Hively bhively@aimmediamidwest.com

Brittany Hively is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Follow her on Twitter @britthively; reach her at (740) 446-2342 ext 2555.

Brittany Hively is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Follow her on Twitter @britthively; reach her at (740) 446-2342 ext 2555.