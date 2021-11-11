U.S. 35 and decades of dedication

Pictured is the moment the ribbon was cut and confetti flew at the grand opening ceremony for the final section of U.S. 35 through Putnam and Mason counties, held Thursday near Fraziers Bottom. Gov. Jim Justice was joined for the ceremony by U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, and U.S. Congresswoman Carol Miller, leaders with the Federal Highway Administration and the West Virginia Department of Transportation, and other officials. Hundreds attended the ceremony and had an opportunity to drive on the new stretch of highway. According to the governor’s office, the southbound lanes of the new road are now officially open, with the northbound lanes to follow next week. More on the ceremony in Saturday’s edition.

