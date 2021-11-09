Roush recognized for animal shelter efforts

POINT PLEASANT — One day, 10-year-old, Coley Roush asked his grandmother how he could help animals in need, today Roush has a Facebook group of almost 1,000 members and has been recognized by the Mason County Animal Shelter and Mason County Commission.

Roush created his Facebook group, Coley’s Corner, towards the end of December of 2019 in an effort to assist in finding animals available for adoption at the animal shelter and to help his fundraising efforts to support the shelter.

Though COVID has slowed down Coley’s fundraisers, he has still been working to help the animals, he said at the recent county commission meeting.

Denee Sidenstricker, who recently took over as manager for the Mason County Shelter, said she has heard about all of the work Roush has done to help the shelter with supplies through his fundraising.

“He’s provided toys, blankets, food, anything you can imagine, lots of treats and he’s falling in love with some of the animals up there,” she said.

Roush said he has asked his parents to adopt another dog.

“He’s just doing good works up there,” Sidenstricker added.

Roush’s parents said the community has been a great support to Roush and his project — from donating money to one of his accounts at City National Bank in New Haven or Farmer’s Bank or dropping off items at FoxyLocks Family Beauty Salon.

Any items dropped off, Roush takes to the shelter himself and when funds are donated, Roush calls the shelter to see what items are needed for him to pick up.

Roush was given a certificate of recognition and appreciation for his efforts and dedication to help supply the animal shelter.

Coley Roush was recognized for his efforts and dedication in supporting the Mason County Animal Shelter by Denee Sidenstricker, manager and county commissioners. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/11/web1_thumbnail_IMG_0929.jpg Coley Roush was recognized for his efforts and dedication in supporting the Mason County Animal Shelter by Denee Sidenstricker, manager and county commissioners. Brittany Hively | OVP Mason County Commissioner Rick Handley, Mason County Animal Shelter Manager Denee Sidenstricker, Honoree Coley Roush and Mason County Commissioner Tracy Doolittle during the recent commission meeting where Roush was recognized for his work in assisting the Mason County Animal Shelter. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/11/web1_thumbnail_IMG_0936.jpg Mason County Commissioner Rick Handley, Mason County Animal Shelter Manager Denee Sidenstricker, Honoree Coley Roush and Mason County Commissioner Tracy Doolittle during the recent commission meeting where Roush was recognized for his work in assisting the Mason County Animal Shelter. Brittany Hively | OVP

By Brittany Hively bhively@aimmediamidwest.com

Brittany Hively is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Follow her on Twitter @britthively; reach her at (740) 446-2342 ext 2555.

