Making holiday plans… Point’s Christmas parade, tree lighting set

POINT PLEASANT — The City of Point Pleasant plans to move forward with its annual Christmas Parade and tree lighting, following the cancellation of the events last year due to COVID-19.

At Monday’s city council meeting, it was announced both the parade and tree lighting are set for Dec. 3 with a rain date of Dec. 4. Details are being finalized this week and will be released when available.

City workers are also busy putting up the Christmas light displays at Krodel Park and City Inspector/Street Commissioner Randy Hall reported the lights should be up and ready by opening night on Nov. 19. The city provides the location, labor and electricity for the Krodel Christmas Light Show which is under the direction of the Main Street Point Pleasant organization. More on the light show in an upcoming edition.

In addition to Hall, other officials in attendance were Mayor Brian Billings, City Clerk Amber Tatterson, City Attorney Joe Supple, council persons (at large) Robert McMillan, Gabe Roush, council members Corrie Fetty, Paul Knisley, Leigh Ann Shepard, Judy Holland, Diana Hall, Dylan Handley. City Accountant Shannon Pearson and Administrative Assistant Teka McCauley were also present.

In other council business, the following motions were approved:

Payment #9 for the construction regarding the new Point Pleasant River Museum was approved for $137,569.52;

Employee performance incentives (these do not include the police department and excludes all elected and appointed positions) which will go from zero to $1 per hour merit increases;

Reorganized salary structure for the Police Department (council had previously discussed ways to attract and retain officers);

Two bids each (a total of four) were received for both the north and south projects regarding the Meadowbrook drainage projects. Council approved the lowest bids which were both from Cherry Excavating with bids of $13,600 (south) and $5,879 (north);

The purchase of sewer department pumps – a new one for an estimated $12,000 and a rebuilt one for $7,600;

Christian Heritage Week was once again approved, this year for the week of Thanksgiving;

Approved bid from D&M Painting Corporation of Washington, Pa. to power wash, clean and disinfect the existing water storage tank on Potters Creek for $4,480, the tank is not currently in operation, this was the lower of the two bids received;

Council person Hall reported resident concerns over the two-way stop at Robinson and Howard streets. Council approved the first reading to place a four-way stop sign in the area.

More announcements:

The Mayor announced this year, to date, the city has spent $133,100 in paving city streets. The city has a total of 26.5 miles of streets it is responsible for – this excludes W.Va. Route 62 which is the main thoroughfare through town and is under the jurisdiction of the state of West Virginia.

Council approved moving forward with the city’s employee Christmas party which was canceled last year due to the pandemic. It was reported about half of city employees are vaccinated.

The city is pursuing the possible purchase of an exterior digital sign for various announcements to possibly be placed at the base of the bridge, at the water/tourism offices. Handley has been pursuing information on this project.

The Mayor reminded Small Business Saturday is Saturday, Nov. 27.

Council adjourned once into executive session to discuss personnel matters. The meeting was held at the Youth Center to allow for social distancing.

© 2021, Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

A view of the 2019 Christmas tree lighting ceremony in Gunn Park in downtown Point Pleasant. This year’s parade and tree lighting has been scheduled for Dec. 3 after it was canceled due to COVID-19 in 2020. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/11/web1_Tree-1.jpg A view of the 2019 Christmas tree lighting ceremony in Gunn Park in downtown Point Pleasant. This year’s parade and tree lighting has been scheduled for Dec. 3 after it was canceled due to COVID-19 in 2020. OVP File Photo

Point’s Christmas parade, tree lighting set

By Beth Sergent bsergent@aimmediamidwest.com

Beth Sergent is editor of Ohio Valley Publishing.

Beth Sergent is editor of Ohio Valley Publishing.