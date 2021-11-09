Higginbotham resigns House seat after moving from district

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Republican Delegate Josh Higginbotham has resigned from his seat after moving to Kanawha County.

Higginbotham, 25, submitted a resignation letter Friday to House Speaker Roger Hanshaw saying he no longer lives in the district he was elected to represent, the Charleston Gazette-Mail reported. He represented House District 13, which includes portions of Putnam, Mason and Jackson counties.

First elected in 2016, Higginbotham said in September that he would run for a Senate seat. Under the district map adopted last month by the Legislature, his new residence would put him in Senate District 8.

“From day one, my goal has been to make West Virginia a place where young adults can find jobs that affords them a chance to stay in West Virginia and raise their families,” Higginbotham said in the letter. “While there is still more work to be done, I truly believe over the last six years West Virginia has made great progress toward that goal.”

Gov. Jim Justice will appoint a delegate from a list of recommendations to fill the rest of Higginbotham’s term, which ends next year.