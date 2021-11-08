Latest on COVID deaths, cases

(Editor’s note: Ohio Valley Publishing’s last COVID-19 update appeared in the Oct. 26 edition, reporting data collected through Oct. 25. Today’s story picks up with data collected Oct. 26-Nov. 8, looking at area information regarding virus trends reported in the past two weeks for Mason, Meigs and Gallia counties.)

OHIO VALLEY — From Tuesday, Oct. 26 to Monday, Nov. 8 (two weeks of data) there have been 13 new COVID-19 related deaths and 425 new cases reported in the Ohio Valley Publishing area.

According to data collected Oct. 26 – Nov. 8:

In the last two weeks, the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported the COVID-19 related deaths of six individuals for Gallia County — one each in the 50-59, 60-69 and 80-plus age ranges, and three in the 70-79 age range — as well as 166 news cases.

In the last two weeks in Meigs County, ODH reported the COVID-19 related deaths of four individuals — one in the 60-69 age range and three in the 70-79 age range — as well as 140 new cases.

In the last two weeks, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported the deaths of three individuals — two in the 61-70 age range, and one in the 71-plus age range — along with 119 new cases, for Mason County.

Here is a closer look at the local COVID-19 data Oct. 26-Nov. 8:

Gallia County

According to the 2 p.m. update from ODH on Monday, there have been 4,359 total cases (166 new) in Gallia County since the beginning of the pandemic, 279 hospitalizations (10 new) and 73 deaths (6 new). Of the 4,359 cases, 4,034 (325 new) are presumed recovered.

Case data is as follows:

0-19 — 837 cases (45 new), 7 hospitalizations

20-29 — 706 cases (31 new), 14 hospitalizations (2 new)

30-39 — 614 cases (32 new), 13 hospitalizations (1 new)

40-49 — 642 cases (11 new), 28 hospitalizations (1 new), 4 deaths

50-59 — 584 cases (21 new), 48 hospitalizations (3 new), 8 deaths (1 new)

60-69 — 468 cases (15 new), 47 hospitalizations (3 new), 11 deaths (1 new)

70-79 — 315 cases (9 new), 68 hospitalizations, 19 deaths (3 new)

80-plus — 193 cases (2 new), 54 hospitalizations (1 new), 30 deaths (1 new)

Vaccination rates in Gallia County are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 12,700 (42.48 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 11,760 (39.3 percent of the population).

Meigs County

According to the 2 p.m. update from ODH on Monday, there have been 2,812 total cases (140 new) in Meigs County since the beginning of the pandemic, 157 hospitalizations (9 new) and 55 deaths (4 new). Of the 2,812 cases, 2,562 (250 new) are presumed recovered.

Case data is as follows:

0-19 — 539 cases (31 new), 6 hospitalizations

20-29 — 398 cases (20 new), 5 hospitalizations

30-39 — 353 cases (12 new), 12 hospitalizations (1 new), 1 death

40-49 — 415 cases (25 new), 17 hospitalizations (2 new), 2 deaths

50-59 — 387 cases (16 new), 22 hospitalizations (2 new), 4 deaths

60-69 — 345 cases (21 new), 38 hospitalizations (3 new), 9 deaths (1 new)

70-79 — 238 cases (11 new), 34 hospitalizations (1 new), 18 deaths (3 new)

80-plus — 137 cases (4 new), 23 hospitalizations, 20 deaths

Vaccination rates in Meigs County are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 9,597 (41.9 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 8,759 (38.24 percent of the population).

Mason County

According to the 10 a.m. update on Monday from DHHR, there have been 3,709 cases (119 new) of COVID-19, in Mason County (3,457 confirmed cases, 252 probable cases) since the beginning of the pandemic and 57 deaths (3 new). DHHR reports there are currently 72 active cases and 3,580 recovered cases, in Mason County.

Case data is as follows:

0-4 — 58 confirmed cases (4 new), 2 probable case

5-11 — 162 confirmed cases (7 new), 15 probable cases (1 new)

12-15 — 198 confirmed cases (4 new), 17 probable cases (1 new)

16-20 — 272 confirmed cases (9 new), 13 probable cases (1 new)

21-25 — 259 confirmed cases (3 new), 23 probable cases (2 new)

26-30 — 306 confirmed cases (7 new), 20 probable cases (2 new)

31-40 — 530 confirmed cases (14 new), 44 probable cases (8 new)

41-50 — 529 confirmed cases (17 new), 33 probable cases (3 new), 2 deaths

51-60 — 471 confirmed cases (15 new), 36 probable cases (1 less), 6 deaths

61-70 — 360 confirmed cases (9 new), 23 probable cases (1 new), 12 deaths (2 new)

71+ — 312 confirmed cases (10 new), 26 probable cases (2 new), 37 deaths (1 new)

Additional county case data since vaccinations began Dec. 14, 2020:

Total cases since start of vaccinations: 2,883;

Total cases among individuals who were not reported as fully vaccinated — 2,713 (108 new);

Total breakthrough cases among fully vaccinated — 170 (10 new);

Total deaths among not fully vaccinated individuals — 42 (3 new);

Total breakthrough deaths among fully vaccinated individuals — 2.

A total of 11,095 people in Mason County have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, which is 41.8 percent of the population, according to DHHR, with 9,396 fully vaccinated or 35.4 percent of the population.

Mason County is currently yellow on the West Virginia County Alert System.

There have been 12 confirmed cases of the Delta variant in Mason County.

Ohio

According to the 2 p.m. update on Monday from ODH, there have been 3,122 cases in the past 24 hours (21-day average of 3,611), 147 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 181), 23 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 21) and zero new deaths in the previous 24 hours (21-day average of 83) with 25,067 total reported deaths. (Editor’s Note: Deaths are reported two days per week)

Vaccination rates in Ohio are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 6,522,716 (55.8 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 6,072,292 (51.95 percent of the population).

As of Nov. 1, ODH reports the following breakthrough information:

COVID-19 Deaths among individuals not reported as fully vaccinated — 10,653;

COVID-19 Deaths among fully vaccinated individuals — 490.

West Virginia

According to the 10 a.m. update on Monday from DHHR, there have been 278,578 total cases since the beginning of the pandemic, with 407 reported since Friday’s DHHR update. DHHR reports 18,180 “breakthrough” cases as of Monday with 272 total breakthrough deaths statewide (counts include cases after the start of COVID-19 vaccination/Dec. 14, 2020). There have been a total of 4,548 deaths due to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, with 30 since Friday. There are 6,318 currently active cases in the state, with a daily positivity rate of 9.16 (up from 7.51 percent reported on OVP’s last COVID Update published on Oct. 26) and a cumulative positivity rate of 6.14 percent (up from 6.09 percent reported on OVP’s last COVID Update published on Oct. 26).

Statewide, 1,059, West Virginia residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 (59.1 percent of the population). A total of 51.7 percent of the population, 926,802 individuals have been fully vaccinated.

Stats for Meigs, Gallia, Mason

By Beth Sergent

Beth Sergent is editor of Ohio Valley Publishing, reach her at 740-446-2342, ext. 2102.

